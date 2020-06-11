Early Elliott involvement at Charlton will leave fans feeling hopeful

Charlton Athletic are under new ownership once again, and fans will hope that this time it is not a false dawn.

We’ve seen plenty of speculation surround the club in recent weeks and finally we have seen Matt Southall and Tahnoon Nimer leave The Valley, after a pretty ill-fated few months.

Certainly, there will be hope that Paul Elliott and his consortium can get things back on the straight and narrow and let the football do the talking in SE7, with the Addicks currently in the midst of a survival battle in the Championship.

And, judging by his early involvement, it sounds as though things have started positively with this from Alan Nixon:

Charlton. Elliott and his allies put money in for wages last month. And will do this month whether the EFL test is arranged in time or not. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 11, 2020

The Verdict

Addicks fans will hope that this is finally the ownership that is going to help take the club forwards but it remains to be seen just whether that is going to be the case.

Many Charlton supporters have seen time and again in recent years that things can quickly go wrong but there is hope that Elliott and his team are going to deliver on what they have set out to do.

Wages are getting sorted already, then, and that is a positive start after recent anxiety over who was footing the bill.