Early Derby County team news confirmed by Rooney ahead of Nottingham Forest

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that the club have no new injury concerns ahead of their clash with Nottingham Forest on Friday evening.

Rooney revealed that everyone came through Tuesday’s match against Huddersfield without injury, thus will all be available to face the Reds.

The east Midlands derby finished 1-1 in their last encounter as Lyle Taylor cancelled out Martyn Waghorn’s opener back at the City Ground in October of last year.

It’s been a challenging season for both sides this term, with them languishing in the lower echelons of the Championship table, as they both flirted with the relegation zone at times.

However, both sides have enjoyed a mini resurgence of late and the threat of relegation looks less strong given the up-turn in form.

The Rams sit in 18th place ahead of this clash, whilst Chris Hughton’s Forest sit two points above them in 16th.

The verdict

This is welcome news for Derby.

They produced a professional display to beat Huddersfield Town in the week, and it’s good news that they suffered no new injuries from the game.

I’m expecting a close game at Pride Park, and I can see a draw here.