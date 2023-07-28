Highlights Derby County boss Paul Warne is optimistic about the fitness of his squad ahead of their League One opener against Wigan Athletic.

Warne has a brilliant record in League One and is looking to continue his promotion-winning streak in the third tier.

Derby will aim to capitalize on the open nature of the division and have been active in the summer transfer window to give Warne the tools he needs.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed the Rams are "feeling positive" about the fitness of the squad a little more than a week out from their League One opener against Wigan Athletic.

The Rams host Wigan - one of the sides relegated from the Championship last term - at Pride Park on Saturday 5th August.

Derby are being tipped as one of the favourites to go up in 2023/24 as Warne looks to continue his brilliant record in League One - having won promotion in all three of his previous three full seasons in the third tier.

With Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday all now Championship teams and questions marks over all three of the sides that have dropped down to replace them, the division looks wide open and the Rams will hope to capitalise.

They've been busy in the summer transfer window trying to give Warne the tools he need and, speaking the club website, the Derby boss provided an optimistic update on the fitness of his squad.

Derby County v Wigan Athletic: Early team news

A little more than a week away from the Wigan game, he said: "We’re feeling good and pleasingly we’ve got Conor Washington and Tom Barkhuizen back and training with the group. Callum Elder and Louie Sibley won’t be until next week, but they’re getting there. Callum will get a good week in him during next week and in that respect, in terms of the injuries, we’re feeling positive.

"We obviously had a really secretive game this week at Huddersfield Town. That was a training match and it was another chance to get more minutes into the legs of the players and everyone came through unscathed, which is pleasing.

"We are in a good place and looking forward to the season getting started next weekend. We’ve got a good team and good squad together, but we know we’re still a couple short."

Warne intense and direct style of play asks a lot of his players so it's no surprise he's been working them hard in his first pre-season at Pride Park but it seems he wants even more from them.

He said: "I always want more, you know me! The lads have been training really well. I’ve been pleased with their attitude in both the off-season and pre-season. If I wasn’t happy, I would tell the players and I’d also say it in these interviews too.

"We’ve got a small-ish squad so some players, like Conor Hourihane, Max Bird and Korey Smith, have got good minutes in and that’s important as they are key players for us."

Paul Warne's Sheffield United prediction

Derby face Sheffield United in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow and Warne is expecting a "tough game" against the newly-promoted Premier League side.

He said: "They’ve had a few friendlies this week to spread the minutes across their squad and I expect them to come here and go pretty strong against us. I know they will come all guns blazing and it will be a really good test for us. It’s important to add another layer to what we’re doing and get more understanding into the players of how we want to go about things.

"I want everyone to get through it fit and with a real confidence. Some of the performances have been really good in pre-season and with the system we are playing we’ve got wing-backs and they need to show real energy, which we’ve seen from the lads who have played there. We’re getting crosses in the box and I expect us to flood that area when we do. We’ve been good on the counter-attack and vigilant at set-pieces both for and against so there’s some encouraging signs.

"It’s important for the lads and especially the new ones to get another feel of playing at Pride Park. The ones we’ve signed this summer enjoyed it last week, I know that, and they’ll all be looking forward to playing in front of a full house when the season starts. It’s important to get a feel for the surroundings and come through the weekend feeling good and ready for the season ahead."