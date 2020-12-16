Early Derby County team news ahead of Swansea clash tonight at 5:30pm

Derby County will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run to six games when they travel to South Wales to take on Swansea City this afternoon.

The Rams have not lost since November and have conceded just three times in their last five games, with their last two games – against Brentford and Stoke City – ending as goalless draws.

Interim boss Wayne Rooney appears to have brought some stability to the squad and has them just one place and three points away from safety.

A trip to face fourth-placed Swansea will not be easy, however, particularly on the back of their win over local rivals Cardiff City.

The Derby boss will be looking to use as strong a side as he possibly can and with that in mind, we’ve compiled all the latest team news ahead of today’s game.

Rooney looks set to be without experienced defender Curtis Davies after he suffered an Achilles injury against Brentford. On the weekend, the interim manager provided a dour update on the issue.

He said: “I don’t want to say too much on it because we will let him speak to the specialist and see where he goes from there. Then we will update you on his injury and the length of time he will be out.”

That will likely mean that Matt Clarke and Andre Wisdom start, as they did against Stoke, with summer signing Mike te Wierik having not been involved since October.

Tom Lawrence could also be missing, as he is a doubt due to an ankle injury. Speaking ahead of the game, Rooney noted: “We will monitor him tomorrow (Tuesday) to see if he is available for Wednesday.”

It’s not all bad news for Derby, however, as Graeme Shinnie will be back available after missing the game on Saturday as he was serving his one-game suspension for picking up five yellow cards in the Championship.