Early Derby County team news ahead of Huddersfield, what will the Rams XI look like tomorrow?

Derby County will be looking to return to winning ways tomorrow night, as they prepare to take on Huddersfield Town at Pride Park.

The Rams fell to a 2-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road last week, and Wayne Rooney will be looking for a response from his side this week.

Derby picked up wins over Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers before the trip to Watford, so if they can replicate those performances against Huddersfield, they have a great chance of picking up three points.

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Derby County’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Martyn Waghorn - 2019/20? 10 11 12 13

The Rams have two massive home games this week, with Huddersfield travelling to Pride Park on Tuesday, and Nottingham Forest making the short journey on Friday.

Rooney will be hoping that his squad of players remain fit and available, then, and the manager has now provided an injury update.

The Rams have no fresh injury concerns heading into Tuesday’s clash with Huddersfield, following their defeat at Vicarage Road.

Matt Clarke is touch and go ahead of tomorrow night. The defender has been missing since coming off before half-time against Wycombe, with George Edmundson coming in and replacing him since.

Tom Lawrence is only a week away from returning to the squad, too, Rooney has confirmed. Lawrence has had another scan which has showed no further damage, and has participated in a training session out on the grass.

Curtis Davies remains a long-term absentee, but aside from that, the Rams have no fresh dilemmas, which will come as a boost for Rooney and his side.