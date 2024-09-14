Derby County face Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon on matchday five of the 2024/25 Championship season.

The Rams have been incredibly impressive at home in recent months, and will be hoping to make it nine consecutive league wins at Pride Park Stadium - a run that stretches back to a 3-0 victory over Port Vale in March, when Paul Warne's team played their football in League One.

Derby have enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign, winning both of their home matches without conceding, while they are yet to pick up a point away from home. In their last match, they ran out 3–0 winners against Bristol City with Kenzo Goudmijn, Kayden Jackson and David Ozoh picking up the goals.

Cardiff, on the other hand, have faced a pretty dismal start to 2024/25, and are currently bottom of the league with just one point.

They picked up their solitary point on the road, drawing 1-1 with bitter rivals Swansea City. Callum Robinson's late strike was enough to share the spoils at the Swansea.com Stadium, a moment that has been the highlight of the Bluebirds' season so far.

Derby County team news vs Cardiff

Derby will be boosted by the return of Ben Osborn at Pride Park, after he was injured in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough last month.

Osborn could have featured in the victory over Bristol City, but was not risked due to fears of further aggravations to his issue, but he has been training all week, according to Paul Warne.

Kane Wilson is also close to coming back into the fold, and potentially could be involved, after he was also struck down against Boro, just moments after Eiran Cashin was concussed in an incident with teammate Callum Elder.

The right-back picked up a hamstring injury and was forced off inside the first 25 minutes, but he has now started being eased back into training at Moor Farm.

Wolves loanee, Tawanda Chirewa, will definitely miss the clash with Cardiff due to a head injury while he was away with his national team. The Zimbabwe international will miss next week's game against Sheffield United as well, due to concussion protocols.

Jake Rooney is getting closer to a return to full-time training following a set-back in pre-season. The versatile defender ruptured his ACL last September, and has not featured since.

Elsewhere, Marcus Harness and Nat Phillips have the chance to make their debuts for Derby after joining on loan from Ipswich Town and Liverpool on deadline day. Phillips spent the second half of last season at Cardiff.

Derby vs Cardiff H2H

This afternoon's meeting is the first between the two sides since the final game of the 2021/22 campaign. The Bluebirds defeated the Rams 1-0 at Pride Park, with Derby already relegated, while Cardiff finished 18th.

Today's hosts have not beat the South Walian club since April 2018, when Gary Rowett's team beat Neil Warnock's side 3-1.

Derby's record against their opponents is less than impressive, having won just 18 of the 69 clashes so far, while Cardiff have been the victors 32 times.

Derby County vs Cardiff City Last Five Meetings (11vs11.com) Date Result Competition 7 May 2022 Derby County 0-1 Cardiff City Championship 1 Mar 2022 Cardiff City 1-0 Derby County Championship 2 Mar 2021 Cardiff City 4-0 Derby County Championship 28 Oct 2020 Derby County 1-1 Cardiff City Championship 14 Jul 2020 Cardiff City 2-1 Derby County Championship

The two sides have met 30 times since the Championship's inception in 2004/05, and it is the second most played fixture in the division's history, behind Preston North End vs QPR - with there being 32 meetings between the two.