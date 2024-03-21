Highlights Coventry City advances to the FA Cup semi-final with a dramatic win over Wolves.

Kasey Palmer's suspension for celebration after the Cup win is a big blow for Coventry.

Palmer's absence requires other players to step up in Coventry's upcoming FA Cup clash against Manchester United.

Last Saturday proved to be a fantastic day for Coventry City and their supporters.

Putting their Championship play-off hopes to one side for the weekend, the Sky Blues made the short trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Coventry City progress to FA Cup semi-final

Although it was Championship opposition versus Premier League, it proved to be a fiercely competitive clash in the end, with Coventry coming out as deserved winners.

It was somewhat of a rollercoaster to get there, though.

Ellis Simms gave Coventry the lead early on in the second half, but two late goals from Wolves in the 83rd and 88th minute, via Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno respectively, looked like they were about to end Coventry's cup run for 2024.

The Sky Blues did not know they were beaten, though, going on to equalise in the seventh minute of stoppage time, and score the winner in the tenth.

Those goals came courtesy of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

Coventry's reward for their victory is a trip to Wembley next month to face Manchester United.

Coventry City dealt blow ahead of Manchester Utd clash

Unfortunately for the Sky Blues, though, a tough task has been made even harder already thanks to an early blow that has been dealt to Mark Robins' side.

Coventry will be without Kasey Palmer among their ranks when they travel to Wembley on April 20th, with the midfielder suspended for the fixture, as confirmed by the FA.

Palmer is suspended after picking up his second yellow card in the competition this season against Wolves, with his first having come in the fourth round against Sheffield Wednesday.

To further rub salt on Coventry's wounds regarding the news, Amad Diallo, who received a red card versus Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, will be available for Manchester United as his suspension can be served in any competition.

Furthermore, Palmer's yellow card was given to him for running on to the pitch for celebrating Haji Wright's winning goal deep into injury time, despite the player having left the field of play in the 70th minute. It was totally avoidable, and Palmer should have been aware of the consequences of his actions.

Kasey Palmer's FA Cup so far

Regardless of that fact, it is what is, and the loss of Palmer, who has been excellent for the club during their FA Cup run to the semi-finals, will undoubtedly be a miss for Coventry when they head for Wembley next month.

In the cup so far, for example, Palmer has scored two goals and registered four assists, and continues to show creativity and guile when the Sky Blues need it most.

Kasey Palmer's 2023/24 statistics, as per Transfermarkt Competition Matches Goals Assists Championship 23 1 2 FA Cup 5 2 4 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Total 29 3 6

Palmer's fine performances in the competition have also allowed Mark Robins to rest Callum O'Hare and use him sparingly in the competition as he returned to action in recent months, meaning he has been fresh for the Championship fixtures.

Not only that, but in the league, Palmer has also shown versatility, operating on the left in the same side as O'Hare, interchanging and linking up with his Sky Blues teammate and helping cause havoc against opposition defences - a potential tactic that could have been used against United, but one no longer available to Robins.

Others must step up for Coventry

Ultimately, Coventry have lost an important player ahead of what is a huge match for the Sky Blues at Wembley next month.

Whether Palmer would have started the match, or have been used from the bench, the fact he is not available to feature in either capacity is sure to be felt on the day.

Mark Robins now has less tactical options at his disposal as a result, and, given his performances in the competition so far, it's a real shame for Palmer personally that he cannot play.