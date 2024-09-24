Chelsea FC will be hoping to ease past Barrow on Tuesday evening in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are entering at this stage after qualifying for the UEFA Conference League, and will face their League Two counterparts for the first time since 1948. The now Premier League giants ran out 5-0 winners in the third round of the FA Cup in their only other meeting.

Chelsea were excellent in their last game, beating West Ham United comfortably 3-0 at the London Stadium, while the visitors for Tuesday's clash beat Newport County 2-0.

Enzo Maresca has a few big decisions to make involving key stars that he will want to rest ahead of their league game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, but he will know there is still a job to do against League Two's early pace setters.

Barrow have beaten opposition from a higher division on their way to the third round, defeating Derby County on penalties last time out in the Carabao Cup, following a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.

Nevertheless, Chelsea bring a completely new challenge, and one that could be too big to topple, with last season's runners-up looking to go on better in 2024/25.

Chelsea Last Five League Cup Performances (TransferMarkt) Season Round Reached Opponent 2019/20 Fourth Round Manchester United 2020/21 Fourth Round Tottenham Hotspur 2021/22 Runners-Up Liverpool 2022/23 Third Round Manchester City 2023/24 Runners-up Liverpool

Chelsea team news vs Barrow

Maresca has provided details of how his team could line up against Barrow at Stamford Bridge, with Ben Chiwell one of the players expected to play a role in the clash.

The left-back has not been involved in a matchday squad so far this season, and was told to find a new club by the Chelsea manager in the summer after multiple injury struggles in previous years.

Carney Chukwuemeka, Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George are also anticipated to feature, a huge boost for the youngsters who will be looking to impress Maresca and other first-team staff as they try to force their way into the conversation of becoming regulars on the bench.

Malo Gusto is also available for selection after recovering from a thigh injury he sustained against Crystal Palace before the international break, however, Romeo Lavia will miss the game after only just returning to training.

Benoit Badiashile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Mykhailo Mudryk could also play a part against Barrow, and Maresca is hoping that, despite the expected wholesale changes, his side will progress through without a hitch.

Barrow have nothing to lose

The one issue that Chelsea will face on Tuesday evening is the care-free approach that Barrow can and will carry into the game.

The fourth division side have been excellent in their league games, and have a lot of belief and confidence instilled in them. Head Coach Stephen Clemence has done an excellent job with the Bluebirds, whose main focus is promotion.

A trip to Stamford Bridge is an added bonus to what has been a fantastic start to the new campaign, and although they will struggle to get on the ball a lot, they could force the Blues into mistakes at the back with quick counter-attacks.

It is a fantastic opportunity to get the taste of playing at a Premier League stadium, and they will enjoy the experience, but for Chelsea it is a matter of being professional and seeing the job through without any further injuries.