Early Charlton team news emerges ahead of Derby clash

Charlton Athletic have been dealt some fresh injury news ahead of their trip to Derby County in the Championship on Monday night.

Lee Bowyer has told News Shopper that Conor Gallagher is a doubt for the Derby game next week and has confirmed that Jonathan Leko will now miss the rest of the season, and will return to West Brom in the meantime.

Gallagher was substituted in the second-half of the win over Bristol City yesterday after injuring his hip and Bowyer now believes he’s a doubt for Monday having taken a knock to his hip.

Leko though picked up his injury in the previous game against Queens Park Rangers and it’s only now that the extent of the injury has been realised – the forward isn’t only expected to miss the remainder of this season, but part of the next one too having damaged his ACL.

Injuries and Charlton have gone hand-in-hand so far this term. The win yesterday was their first in 11 having lost so many first-team players and falling right off the boil – Charlton now sit in 17th-place of the Championship table.

What’s more is that Bowyer has said he’d ‘be an idiot’ to start Taylor against Derby on Monday – the 29-year-old has only just returned from his knee injury and Bowyer has been slowly reintroducing him into the first-team.

The verdict

The neutral fan has felt for Bowyer and Charlton this season. Having started so strongly and being so stricken with injuries, they finally look to be getting back on track after a fine win yesterday to go three unbeaten.

Bowyer must be coy with his injured and recovering players now, and it’s probably wise to rest Taylor for part, if not all of Monday night’s game.