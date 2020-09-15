Early Charlton team news ahead of West Ham clash this evening

Charlton Athletic travel to West Ham United this evening in the second round of the EFL Cup as they look to build on a good win at the weekend against Crewe Alexandra.

The Addicks, of course, will be fully focused on promotion from League One this season and with the way their squad is right now, a cup run might not be something that they are overly bothered about in all truth.

It does, though, give them the chance to earn a bit of money if they keep progressing and that is much needed right now, whilst it’s also a free swing against a West Ham side already looking discontent after losing at home to Newcastle.

In terms of team news, Lee Bowyer has already said that he is going to ring the changes as much as he can with his small squad but has also said we will see young Charlie Barker once again feature for the club.

Elsewhere, Jason Pearce remains out because of injury so Darren Pratley may well continue at centre-half, with him doing well there at Crewe on the weekend.

The likes of Erhun Oztumer, James Vennings and Dylan Levitt all remained on the bench at the weekend so could be in contention if Bowyer does rotate, whilst Chuks Aneke has come on as a sub in both their competitive games so far this season so may well be involved again as the manager looks to keep players fresh.

Carabao Cup quiz: How much can you remember about Charlton in the League Cup over the years? Can you get 12/12?

1 of 12 Have Charlton played in every League Cup edition? Yes No