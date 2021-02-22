Early Charlton Athletic team news ahead of Burton, what will the Addicks XI look like tomorrow?

Charlton Athletic take on Burton Albion tomorrow night in Sky Bet League One in a game they really need to be getting three points from for various reasons.

They remain a play-off contender but form has been patchy at home and, if they cannot right that soon, it will be tough for them to keep pace with the top six.

Indeed, tomorrow is a great chance to get back on track at SE7 with them taking on a Burton Albion side that is propping up the table but, despite that, they’ve shown good improvement under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and will be a tough test.

In terms of early team news, Akin Famewo will be assessed by Lee Bowyer to see just where he is after playing against Fleetwood after such a long time away – the Addicks obviously don’t want to overload him now he is back but, at the same time, he obviously carries importance.

Two men set to miss out, meanwhile, are Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey who have hamstring problems.

Further forwards, Chuks Aneke is back from suspension and may come in from the start given he could be fresh to partner an in-form Jayden Stockley, whilst Conor Washington could push to feature from the start too if Bowyer chooses, with him coming off of the bench against Fleetwood.

Other than that, the game comes a few days after the Cod Army match, of course, so Bowyer will need to see who needs a break and who doesn’t as the match schedule looks set to bunch up once more.

Possible XI (4-4-2): Amos; Gunter, Famewo, Oshilaja, Maatsen; Shinnie, Pratley, Morgan, Millar; Stockley, Aneke.