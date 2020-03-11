Early Charlton Athletic squad news emerges ahead of Hull City clash

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has provided some early team news ahead of this weekend’s crucial clash against Hull City, with Tom Lockyer likely to come back into the fold.

His return will be a welcome boost to the central defence, as the Welshman has missed Charlton’s last two matches against Huddersfield and Middlesbrough through suspension after accumulating ten yellow cards.

Bowyer outlined just how crucial it is that the 25-year-old is back available.

“Tom has been one of our most consistent players this season,” he told London News Online.

“It will be good to have him back in and around it.”

He also provided an update on Naby Sarr, who has been missing with a calf strain.

“He’ll either be back for Saturday or Tuesday – it’s one or the other,” Bowyer added.

Jonny Williams’ fitness is also likely to be assessed.

“He looked a completely different player at the weekend. He just looked tired,” the Charlton boss said.

“We’re trying to get Jonny [Williams] up to speed. He looked a little bit off it at the weekend, it’s just fitness.”

The Addicks go into the six-pointer in the Championship relegation zone, while their opponents sit just one position and two points above them in 21st.

The recent 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough will still be fresh in the memory, but the side have the chance to bounce back.

However, their away form this term has been poor. Charlton have lost six of their last seven games on the road.

Their record against the Tigers also leaves a lot to be desired, with the Addicks managing just one win in their last six meetings with the Yorkshire side.

The teams played out a 2-2 draw at The Valley in December, with Charlton conceding a stoppage time equaliser.

The Verdict

Tom Lockyer’s return to the heart of the defence will be key for Lee Bowyer, as the Welshman has arguably been the side’s best defender this term.

However, the updates on Naby Sarr and Jonathan Williams are not as positive, which may force a couple of changes to the starting XI.

The Addicks have lost their last three league games, and will be desperate to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.