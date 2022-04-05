Early Charlton Atheltic team news ahead of AFC Wimbledon clash

South east London meets south west London this evening in Sky Bet League One, as Charlton travel across to AFC Wimbledon.

The Addicks have had an up and down season this year but they do not have the problems that the Dons have got at least, and it remains to be seen just what the future holds for the home side as they continue to battle against relegation.

For Charlton, though, the final games of the season provide and opportunity to try and tee themselves up for a better campaign in 22/23, and Johnnie Jackson will be eager to ensure his side shows no consideration for the Dons’ plight tonight and still does a professional job and puts in a performance.

Ahead of the game, the Charlton website has revealed its team news for this one with Ryan Inniss potentially back in the matchday squad after returning to training following a thigh injury.

Alex Gilbey is out, though, through suspension and Chuks Aneke is also likely to miss out because of a calf issue.

The Verdict

It’s a low-risk game for Charlton but it’s also a chance for Jackson to see who still rolls their sleeves up and puts in a shift despite that.

Wimbledon are fighting for their lives and will be up for this one, so Charlton need to match the challenge.

Ultimately, it’s a game that could be decided by the odd goal.