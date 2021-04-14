Early candidates to replace Mark Ashton at Bristol City emerge

Former FA Club England managing director Adrian Bevington and Surrey County Cricket Club CEO Richard Gould have emerged as potential replacements for Mark Ashton at Bristol City, according to the Bristol Post.

It was announced yesterday that the Robins CEO would be leaving Ashton Gate in the summer to take up a similar role at Ipswich Town on the back of their recent takeover.

Sources informed Football League World earlier this month that Ashton’s move has been in the works for weeks but with it now confirmed, City’s focus will surely be on finding a replacement.

The Bristol Post has reported that Bevington and Gould are two names that have emerged concerning the position, while the South West club are also weighing up appointing a director of football for the first time since 2016.

It is understood, however, that though former Premier League CEO and executive chairman Richard Scudamore is a lifelong fan of the Robins he is not interested in the role.

Bevington has held a number of positions in the game, including serving as the FA’s Club England managing director between 2010 and 2015, and more recently as Middlesbrough’s head of recruitment operations.

Gould may be a familiar face to some having worked at Ashton Gate as commercial manager between 2000 and 2005 before shifting into Cricket as CEO at first Somerset and now Surrey.

The Bristol Grammar School alumni has extensive links to the city, as his father played for both City and Rovers, as well as managing the Gas.

The Verdict

Some big decisions need to be made at Ashton Gate over the next few months, with Ashton leaving and Nigel Pearson’s future unclear.

The former had become an unpopular figure among most City fans but finding an effective replacement is vital for the South West club.

With a significant number of senior players out of contract this summer, a rebuild could be underway in Bs3 and they need a CEO to help them ensure that is successful.