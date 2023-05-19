Nathan Jones will be a candidate for the Swansea City head coach role providing Russell Martin leaves for Southampton.

Will Russell Martin leave Swansea?

There has been uncertainty surrounding the future of the current Swans chief since the season ended, with Martin believed to be heading to America for talks with key figures at the club about the long-term plan.

However, that didn’t happen, and it was revealed on Friday that he is now set to take the Southampton job, with the Saints board believing he is the man who can lead them back to the top-flight after their disappointing relegation.

Therefore, the Welsh club will be on the lookout for a new boss, and the Telegraph has claimed that Jones is ‘expected to emerge as a contender’, as the hierarchy plan for life after Martin.

The 49-year-old is without a job after a tough period with Southampton, where he lost seven of his eight Premier League games, which contributed to their relegation. Nevertheless, Jones is highly-regarded in the Football League, as he did outstanding work with Luton Town in two different spells, which was key to their rise up the leagues.

That included taking them to the play-offs last season, but Jones’ side ultimately came up short in the semi-final over two legs against Huddersfield Town.

Interestingly, Jones has been linked with the vacancy of Swansea’s bitter rivals Cardiff City, and it’s well known that he is a supporter of the Bluebirds.

Swansea are set for a crucial summer

Firstly, this would be a bold decision as there’s no denying that some Swansea fans won’t take to the fact Jones is a passionate Cardiff supporter. Of course, that doesn’t impact the job he can do, but it does add another dynamic to this potential appointment.

From a football perspective, he should certainly be in the mix for this vacancy. Whilst he struggled at Southampton and Stoke, Jones was brilliant for Luton, where he worked on a budget and built a strong, successful side. So, he would tick a fair few boxes from what Swansea will want from their next boss, and the fact he’s readily available is another positive.

There would be some concerns about the style of play, as his Luton side did adopt a more direct approach, but going slightly away from Martin’s possession based style may not be a bad thing. So, Jones will be in the mix, but you would hope plenty of other candidates are under consideration as well.