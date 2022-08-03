Early Bristol Rovers team news emerges ahead of Burton Albion fixture

Bristol Rovers played the first game of their new League One season at the weekend but lost that fixture 2-1 to Forest Green Rovers.

It wasn’t the start that boss Joey Barton would have wanted for his side in the third tier but they’ll be hoping to pick up some points in the next game against Burton Albion.

However, the club have had some injuries throughout their squad and it means that they may be short on options for that fixture against Burton.

According to Bristol World, the side may be able to bring Sam Finley back into the first-team for the game because the player is ’50/50′ for the fixture. He played in 36 league games for the side last season and managed ten goal contributions – so is arguably one of the club’s most important players in the team.

It’ll be a piece of good news for the Gas then if they can bring him back into the first-team but they could still be without several others according to this report. Paul Coutts won’t be able to play, with the player likely to only be available in the middle of August and the club also have Josh Grant and Alex Rodman on the sidelines.

However, unlike Coutts, the two players don’t have a clear return date and it means that for the game against Burton, if Finley isn’t fit, the club might still be without a number of important players.

However, boss Joey Barton won’t want to lose another game – and he’ll be desperate to go for the three points anyway against Burton in the next League One fixture.

The Verdict

Bristol Rovers played some very good football to get promoted from League Two last season and boss Joey Barton would have been hoping the club could have picked up three points in their first fixture.

However, Forest Green were able to take the win – and now Rovers will be desperate to come back and get a better result against Burton at the weekend in their next League One game.

However, with the club having a number of injuries in their first-team squad, they might struggle to get the points they want. In League One, the club will need some experienced and exciting players but with Sam Finley and injured and Coutts sidelined they’re without a few key players there for the fixture.

If Joey Barton can at least get Finley back, then it would be a boost ahead of the Burton fixture.