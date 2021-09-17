Early Bolton Wanderers team news emerges ahead of Rotherham United clash

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that Andy Tutte is set be out of action for the foreseeable future after suffering a hamstring injury in a reserve team game against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Amadou Bakayoko and Xavier Amaechi are both making progress from their respective issues whilst Harry Brockbank is closing in on a return to action.

The Trotters will be looking to build upon their impressive 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town when they face Rotherham United at the University of Bolton Stadium tomorrow.

Currently third in League One, Bolton will move above Wigan Athletic in the standings if Leam Richardson’s side slip up against Accrington Stanley.

Dapo Afolayan and Eoin Doyle will both be hoping to fire the Trotters to victory after scoring in the club’s recent clash with Ipswich.

Whilst Bakayoko has made four appearances for Bolton during the current campaign, Amaechi has yet to feature for the club since joining them on loan from German outfit Hamburg in June.

The winger has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since breaking his metatarsal in a pre-season match against Preston North End.

Brockbank meanwhile has been utilised exclusively by Evatt in cup competitions this season.

Speaking to The Bolton News ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Rotherham about Tutte, Bakayoko, Amaechi and Brockbank, Evatt said: “Andrew Tutte has had a scan and it looks like quite a bad injury we won’t know the extent until later on.

“Amadou is back on the grass running with us and Xav Amaechi has been back on the Alter-G treadmill today, which helps you run with less bodyweight, which he came through well.

“Harry Brockbank is almost back as well, so we’re improving.”

The Verdict

With Bolton set to be without this aforementioned quartet this weekend, it will be intriguing to see how they fare against a Rotherham side who have picked up seven points from their last five league games.

Considering that they are yet to lose at home this season, the Trotters will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a positive result in this fixture.

Tutte will be hoping that Bolton will be able to thrive in his absence whilst he recovers from his injury.

As for Bakayoko, Brockbank and Amaechi, it could be argued that Evatt ought to ease this particular trio back into action when they are fit enough to feature for the Trotters in order to prevent any potential injury setbacks.