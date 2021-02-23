Early Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Watford, what will the Rovers XI look like tomorrow?

Blackburn Rovers will be desperately looking for a return to winning ways on Wednesday night, when they host Watford at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side have lost each of their last four games, causing huge damage to their play-off hopes, and they need to bounce back quickly if they are to have even a glimmer of hope of breaking into the top six this season, starting with this clash against the Hornets.

Despite losing 3-1, Rovers did produce an impressive performance when they made the trip to Vicarage Road for the reverse fixture back in October, so they will be looking for some sort of revenge here as well.

But just what sort of starting lineup could Mowbray name to give his side the best possible chance of taking all three points on Wednesday?

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest team news coming out of Ewood Park ahead of this game, to get an idea of how that might influence the side named by the Rovers boss for this match.

In goal, Thomas Kaminski looks a certainty to continue, having more than made the number one spot his own this season.

While the hamstring injury suffered by Ryan Nyambe in Rovers’ defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend is not as bad as first feared, Mowbray has revealed that the Namibian remains touch and go for Wednesday’s match, meaning Elliott Bennett could step in at right back.

With Darragh Lenihan and Daniel Ayala both still out through injury, it looks as though the young on-loan duo of Jarrad Branthwaite and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will start at centre back as they did against Forest, while Rovers will hope that the knock that forced Barry Douglas to settle for a place on the bench at the weekend, has eased enough for him to return at left-back here.

Further forward, Sam Gallagher’s punctured ling scare from the weekend is thankfully not as bad as first feared, although the attacker will still be out for a few weeks at least, according to Mowbray.

That could prompt a return to the lineup for Joe Rothwell, who could then partner Lewis Travis and Jacob Davenport – those two being the likely starters with Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby and Tom Trybull all still out – in a midfield three.

That would allow Harvey Elliott to move back into his more natural right wing position in place of Gallagher, and mean that Ben Brereton keeps his place on the left of Rovers’ attack, with top scorer Adam Armstrong a good bet to lead the line once more.

With the injuries that Rovers are having to cope with at the minute, there will also be a couple of less familiar faces in the matchday squad on Wednesday night.

As Rovers look to make up numbers on the bench, Mowbray has confirmed that Under 23s right-back Dan Pike and striker Conor McBride – who has ten goals in 13 league appearances at that level this season – will both be called up to the senior side for the clash with the Hornets.