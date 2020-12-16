Early Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Rotherham clash tonight at 7:45pm

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night, as they host Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

Back to back defeats to Bristol City and Norwich have seen Rovers’ play-off push hit something of a stumbling block recently, and they will want to pick up all three points here, in order to keep their pursuit of a top six place on track.

However, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray will once again have to cope without a number of players due to availability issues going into the game.

The one new absentee that has been added to Rovers’ list of selection problems since that defeat to Norwich at the weekend, is Tom Trybull.

Having missed Saturday afternoon’s game due to his ineligibility to play against his parent club, the on-loan centre midfielder now looks set to be unavailable for tonight’s clash with the Millers, with Mowbray explaining that the German is likely to miss out through illness.

Elsewhere, Bradley Dack is still not quite ready to feature as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury, although Mowbray has hinted this week that the attacker could find himself back on the substitutes bench in the next few weeks.

Attacker Ben Brereton and longer-term absentees, central midfielder Lewis Travis and right-back Elliott Bennett – both of whom have been missing since the early months of the season with knee and ankles injuries respectively – are also hoped to be in contention for a return to action over the festive period.

However, Rovers will be without some of their other options in those latter two positions for a longer length of time, with Corry Evans and Joe Rankin-Costello both suffering from hamstring issues.

Northern Ireland international Evans will be out for at least another month with his injury, while Rankin-Costello – whose versatility makes him a big asset when available – is not expected to return until February.

The biggest injury problem Blackburn face at the minute however, comes in the form of Scott Wharton.

Having been enjoying a run in the senior side in recent months, the centre back suffered a serious Achilles injury during the recent draw at Brentford, and while no definitive timescale has been given, Mowbray has revealed that the 23-year-old faces ‘a lot of months’ of recovery.

As a result, it feels as though it would be a surprise to see Wharton feature again for Rovers this season, meaning they are now walking the tightrope of completing the campaign with just three senior central defenders – Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams and Daniel Ayala – if they do not strengthen in that position in January.