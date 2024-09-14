Blackburn Rovers aim to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season this weekend, when Bristol City make the trip to Ewood Park.

The hosts go into the game fifth in the early standings, having taken eight points from four league games so far, prior to last week's international break.

They will be looking to continue that form here on Saturday, against a Robins side that sit 14th in the table, with five points to their name.

However, head coach John Eustace will have to make selection calls over the fitness and suitability of several Rovers players, as he looks to do that.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at all the latest Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of that game Bristol City, right here.

Harry Pickering

After being forced out of the Carabao Cup clash with Blackpool, Harry Pickering missed his side's draw with Burnley last time out due to a back spasm.

However, Eustace has revealed that the left-back has returned to training, and is close to being available, with a late call looking as though it will be needed to decide if he plays on Saturday.

Harry Pickering 2024/25 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 3 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 87% Intercerptions per Game 0.7 Tackles per Game 2.3 Balls Recovered per Game 4 Clearances per Game 1.7 As of 13th September 2024

Danny Batth

Summer signing Danny Batth is another who did not feature for Blackburn at Turf Moor, due to a muscle problem.

However, Eustace has also confirmed that the centre-back is in the same situation as Pickering, and so a late call may be made on whether he features against the Robins as well.

Todd Cantwell

The deadline day signing of Todd Cantwell was certainly an exciting one for Rovers supporters, although they may have to wait some time yet to see him in a starting lineup.

According to Eustace, the attacker is not yet match fit and therefore not in contention to start, although there is a suggestion he could come off the bench for his debut at the weekend.

Balazs Toth

Blackburn strengthened their goalkeeping department on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the signing of Balazs Toth from Hungarian side Fehervar.

However, the 27-year-old has since been away on international duty with Hungary, with Eustace noting that he is yet to get much of a look at Toth, which may raise questions about his involvement against the Robins.

Amario Cozier-Duberry

Brighton loanee Amario Cozier-Duberry completed the trio of deadline day signings, with Eustace also suggesting that he may take time to get up to speed.

Even so, the winger has featured behind closed doors during the international break, which could put him in contention to play a part on Saturday afternoon.

Callum Brittain

Blackburn saw right-back Callum Brittain forced off late on in the draw at Burnley with an apparent knock.

However, the 26-year-old has not been named as a potential absentee for Saturday's game, meaning he could return to action against Bristol City.

Makhtar Gueye

One player who Eustace will definitely be unable to call upon either from the start or the bench this weekend is Makhtar Gueye.

The centre-forward was sent off after picking up two yellow cards at Turf Moor, meaning he will be suspended for Blackburn on Saturday afternoon.