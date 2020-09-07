Early Birmingham City team news emerges ahead of Brentford match

The Sky Bet Championship returns this weekend over just over a month away from the headlines and it’s going to be exciting to see how sides get on in this most congested of campaigns.

For Birmingham City, another new era has begun with Aitor Karanka at the helm of the side and he’ll be looking to get the Blues challenging up near the right end of the table.

They’ll get an early idea of where they are at this season, too, with games against Brentford and Swansea City coming up early on, with both playing in the play-offs last campaign.

With that said, team news is beginning to filter through and, as per Birmingham Live, the Blues could have both Ivan Sanchez and Lukas Jutkiewicz to call on this weekend.

Sanchez has started training with the club and Karanka has confirmed he needs little training so should be ready, whilst the report also thinks Jutkiewicz might also be involved in some capacity, though he has missed a lot of pre-season thanks to injury.

The Verdict

Karanka will be eager to get off to a good start in the league this season and a game with Brentford is about as good as it gets when looking to see where you might be for a kick-off.

The Bees have plenty to prove this season but so do the Blues and it should make for a good game.