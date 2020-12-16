Early Birmingham City team news ahead of Cardiff clash tonight at 7pm

Birmingham City will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to take on Cardiff City tonight.

Successive victories had lifted the mood around St. Andrew’s, although that momentum was halted as they lost to Watford at home last time out.

The defeat was controversial, with Troy Deeney scoring a late penalty despite Kristian Pedersen appearing to get the ball, with the defender also shown a second yellow for the foul.

Therefore, he will be missing in the Welsh capital, and here we give you a rundown of the team news for Aitor Karanka’s men…

Defensive issues emerge

Pedersen’s suspension has given Karanka a problem at left-back for the Cardiff game, with George Friend also missing out with a knee injury.

That means there is no natural left-back to play this evening, with Maxime Colin or Josh Cogley able to play out of position to fill in. Another option would be to put Jake Clarke-Salter in that position, with Harlee Dean returning from a suspension to come in at centre-back.

Dangerous attacker remains out

Blues will have to do without the impressive Jeremie Bela this evening as well.

The 27-year-old has missed the past two games because of a thigh complaint, and he still hasn’t fully recovered. That’s a major setback for Karanka, as with two goals and four assists, Bela is by far the most productive Birmingham player this season.

Other news

Elsewhere, youngsters Zach Jeacock and Caolan Boyd-Munce are not available, so won’t be on the bench tonight.

Alen Halilovic has made two substitute appearances since signing for Blues, but could be in line for his first start.