Early Barnsley team news revealed for Reading clash

A huge game in the Sky Bet Championship relegation battle takes place this weekend as Barnsley face Reading.

With eight games left for both of these sides, time is starting to run out to secure their safety, but it’s Reading who are currently in control.

Sitting in 21st, they have a five-point cushion over Barnsley in 22nd, and a win for the Royals would surely be a huge step towards survival.

Barnsley, though, can blow things completely wide open with a victory of their own, and Peterborough and Derby may be hoping for a Tykes win plus wins of their own to try and tighten things up at the bottom.

In terms of Barnsley team news, Leon Wobschall has revealed that both Aapo Halme and Cauley Woodrow will be missing out:

Barnsley's pre-Reading team news. Aapo Halme out for two more weeks. Still 'a little bit too early' for Cauley Woodrow #barnsleyfc — Leon Wobschall (@LeonWobYP) March 31, 2022

The Verdict

It’s a shame for Barnsley that neither will be fit but they still have other players that will be available that can help them get a result this weekend.

It’s such a big game, and it’s all about which players can step up and make themselves count on the day, as well as who deals with the pressure best.

Barnsley know how important a win could be, too, and they’ll be eager to get going.

