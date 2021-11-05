Early Barnsley team news emerges ahead of Hull City clash

Barnsley finally picked up a Championship win in midweek, as the Tykes secured a 2-1 win over Derby.

Now, heading into their key clash against Hull City this weekend, they will be boosted by the news that the club are not struggling with any new injuries and that most of that side that bagged three points over the Rams should be available again on Saturday, according to Leon Wobschall.

Barnsley have struggled in the second tier so far this season, with the side going on a torrid run that saw them drop into the relegation places in the Championship.

It is a slide that ultimately led to boss Markus Schopp losing his job – but, with the former manager out of the door, they have now returned to winning ways under temporary boss Joe Laumann.

The club hadn’t picked up three points in a game since August but managed to see off relegation rivals Derby in midweek and it has lifted them to within one point of escaping the drop zone.

A win at the weekend could be crucial then and the club’s fans will be happy to hear that there are no new knocks or players sidelined ahead of the big game against the Tigers this weekend.

It means that they should be able to choose a similar side to the one that beat the Rams – and it will be a huge boost in their efforts to try and finally put the relegation places in their rearview mirror.

The Verdict

Barnsley will be absolutely delighted to get that winning feeling back in midweek – and they won’t want to revert back to their old ways anytime soon. In order to pick up some more points this weekend, they’ll need everyone at their best again in the game against Hull.

It’s a massive boost then to hear that they will not be missing any new players. Having a fit squad will be vital, as it gives temporary boss Joe Laumann more bodies to choose from – and could be the difference between a win and a potential escape from the drop zone for now and a loss and a slump back down into 23rd place.