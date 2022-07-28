Early Barnsley team news emerges ahead of club’s clash with Plymouth Argyle

Barnsley will be unable to call upon the services of Herbie Kane this weekend as the midfielder is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks due to injury.

Whereas Kane will not be making the trip to Home Park, the Tykes can turn to Aaron Leya Iseka and Clark Oduor for inspiration in their clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Barnsley manager Michael Duff recently revealed that Iseka and Oduor had missed quite a bit of training in pre-season.

However, both players are set to be available for selection on Saturday as the Tykes aim to secure a positive result on their travels.

Since opting to hand over the reins at Oakwell to Duff, Barnsley have managed to bolster their squad by securing the services of six players.

James Norwood, Luca Connell, Jamie Searle, Nicky Cadden, Robbie Cundy and Conor McCarthy are all set to represent the club in League One after sealing permanent moves this summer.

In terms of departures, Barnsley have recently sanctioned exits for Carlton Morris and Callum Brittain who have joined Championship sides Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers.

As cited by the Yorkshire Post journalist Leon Wobschall, Duff has revealed that Iseka and Odour will be available tomorrow whilst Kane is set to miss a chunk of action.

Re injuries. Kane out 5/6 weeks. Iseka, Oduor available #barnsleyfc — Leon Wobschall (@LeonWobYP) July 28, 2022

The Verdict

Although Duff will be pleased that he will be able to call upon the services of Oduor and Iseka tomorrow, losing Kane for a considerable period of time is unquestionably a blow.

During his loan spell at Oxford United last season, the midfielder produced some impressive performances at this level.

In the 35 appearances that he made for the U’s, Kane managed to provide six assists as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in League One.

When the midfielder eventually makes a return to full fitness, Duff may find it beneficial to ease him into action as this will minimise the risk of another setback.

