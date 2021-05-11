Early Adkins transfer comments suggest hectic summer awaits Charlton Athletic: Opinion

Charlton Athletic fans will naturally be excited to see what this summer’s transfer window will hold for their club as they look to build for a real promotion challenge next year.

Ultimately, the Addicks fell short this season as they went in hunt of a play-off place in the third tier but there is plenty to be hopeful for under Nigel Adkins with him enjoying a decent run as manager so far.

Indeed, it sounds as though he is planning big things this transfer window coming, too, judging by some recent comments he has made about the club’s summer plans.

Already, he has hinted that the five loan players at the club; Ian Maatsen, Jayden Stockley, Liam Millar, Matt Smith and Akin Famewo may well not return in saying:

“I’m delighted with the loan players because sometimes loan players can come in and have poor attitudes but the five guys we’ve had have had exceptionally brilliant attitudes and I wish them all well with their careers moving forwards.

“Hopefully the experiences they have had have helped them in their journey to be top-class players.”

Though, he did add that “loan players can be good from a budgetary point of view,” and so it remains to be seen if he looks to keep any or, of course, bring in a new batch.

Certainly, though, he’s looking forward to working with Thomas Sandgaard and really getting his teeth into the new season, with him remarking:

“Now we know what division we’re in, we can obviously reflect, debrief but look to go and build now and build on the ten games in the short space of time I’ve been here. And build with the owner on how we can keep moving forward.”

Clearly, there, looks set to be a good deal of building and chopping and changing this summer as Adkins gets his first window in charge of the team and Sandgaard gets his first full summer window in charge of the club as a whole.

Plenty to look forward to this off-season for Charlton fans, then, and it’s been a while since we’ve been able to say that.

