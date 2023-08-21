Highlights The Championship is shaping up to be a competitive division with many teams vying for promotion to the Premier League.

There are plenty of talented wingers in the second tier who will pose a threat to opposition defenses this season.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of EA Sports FC 24

The Championship is back for the new season and it has been an exciting start to the campaign.

It looks set to be an incredibly competitive division once again this season and many teams will be hopeful they can challenge for promotion to Premier League.

There is no shortage of attacking talent on display in the second tier this campaign and there are plenty of wingers who will cause problems for opposition defences in the year ahead.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating the release of EA Sports FC 24, which comes out on 29th September as they look to lead their team to success on career mode or ultimate team.

As the countdown continues to the game's release, we predicted who we believe the top 20 highest-rated Championship wingers will be.

In order to do this, we took into account each player's rating on FIFA 23, as well as their form from last season.

20 Grady Diangana - 70

Diangana enjoyed an outstanding loan spell with West Brom in the 2019-20 season as he helped them to promotion to the Premier League, but his form has declined since making a permanent move to The Hawthorns.

However, he is undoubtedly a player with huge potential and his rating should remain the same as last year.

19 Samuel Kalu - 70

Kalu was rated at 72 on FIFA 23, but after struggling for minutes with the Hornets since his move from Bordeaux last summer, his rating is likely to drop slightly.

18 Josh Bowler - 70

Bowler is back in the Championship again this year with Cardiff City and his Bluebirds career got off to a strong start as he scored on his debut at Leeds United last Sunday.

Rated at 70 last year, Bowler should be around that number once again.

17 Tom Ince - 71

Ince suffered relegation from the Championship with Reading last season, but he has remained in the second tier this season, making the move to Watford.

After scoring a creditable nine goals in a struggling Royals side, Ince should retain his 71 rating from FIFA 23.

16 Isaiah Jones - 71

It was a tough season for Jones last year at Middlesbrough as he struggled for regular minutes under Michael Carrick.

Jones seems to be rediscovering his form in the early stages of this campaign, but expect him to drop slightly from his rating of 73 from last year.

15 Andre Vidigal - 71

Vidigal joined Stoke City from Portuguese side Maritimo this summer and he has enjoyed an explosive start to his Potters career.

Rated at 71 last year, that number should be the same again.

14 Karlan Grant - 71

Grant finished as West Brom's top scorer in the 2021-22 season with 18 goals, earning him a rating of 73 in FIFA 23.

That rating is likely to fall after he fell out of favour under Carlos Corberan last season, but he should still remain high after his loan move to Cardiff City.

13 Ken Sema - 72

Sema is likely to have big role to play at Watford this year after the departures of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

He was rated at 72 last year and after a solid season last term, that should be unchanged.

12 Patrick Roberts - 72

Roberts enjoyed an excellent campaign last season to help Sunderland reach the play-offs and after proving his credentials in the Championship, he should increase from his rating of 70 last year.

11 Tyrhys Dolan - 72

Dolan has established himself as one of Rovers' main attacking threats in recent years and he played a key role as Jon Dahl Tomasson's side missed out on the play-offs on goal difference last season.

He was rated at 70 on FIFA 23, but after his strong campaign, that number will be higher this time around.

10 Ilias Chair - 74

Chair was rated at 73 last year, but despite the R's struggles, he enjoyed another impressive season on an individual level.

His profile was raised as he was included in the Morocco squad for last year's World Cup and that should be reflected in his rating on EA Sports 24.

9 Jack Clarke - 74

Clarke was one of the stand-out wingers in the Championship last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 14 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland.

He was rated at 70 last year, but that should significantly increase this time around.

8 Daniel James - 74

James is back at Leeds United after spending last season on loan at Fulham.

The Welsh international scored just three goals for the Cottagers, so his rating could drop slightly from 75 in FIFA 23.

7 Crysencio Summerville - 74

Summerville was one of the positives from Leeds' relegation season as he made his breakthrough into the first team.

He was rated at 72 last year and after a positive campaign, that should increase.

6 Wilfried Gnonto - 75

Gnonto arrived at Leeds last summer from Zurich and he made a big impact, scoring four goals and four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

The Italian international was rated at 72 last year and that should rise this time around, but it seems certain he will not be at Elland Road beyond the closure of the transfer window after refusing to play in the club's last two games.

5 Kamaldeen Sulemana - 75

Sulemana joined Southampton for a club-record £25 million from Rennes in January, but he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Premier League.

His rating of 74 from FIFA 23 should increase slightly after he showed glimpses of his quality in the top flight last season, but he is another player facing an uncertain future.

4 Jed Wallace - 76

Wallace has been a consistent performer at Championship level for a number of years now and that remained the case after his move to West Brom last summer.

After scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 50 appearances in all competitions last season, Wallace's rating of 76 from last year should be unchanged.

3 Nathan Tella - 77

Southampton winger Tella is likely to have one of the biggest ratings increases on this year's game.

The 24-year-old scored an incredible 19 goals and registered five assists in 45 appearances in all competitions to help Burnley to the Championship title last season and now back in the Championship with the Saints, his rating should be significantly higher than the 72 he was at on FIFA 23.

2 Stephy Mavididi - 77

Mavididi will be one of the most exciting wingers in the Championship this season following his move to Leicester City from Montpellier.

He was rated at 76 last year, but that could increase this time around after his strong start to life at the King Power Stadium.

1 Luis Sinisterra - 78

Sinisterra joined Leeds from Feyenoord last summer for a fee of £21 million and despite an injury-disrupted first season at Elland Road, he still scored seven goals and provided one assist in 22 appearances in all competitions.

His rating of 80 from FIFA 23 could drop slightly now he is a Championship player, but he should be the highest-rated winger in the division if he remains in West Yorkshire this summer.