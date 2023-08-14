With the EFL season now well underway, there was yet another exciting weekend of action upon is this past weekend.

Indeed, plenty of goals were smashed in across the Championship, League One and League Two, once again highlighting the forward talent on display across the three divisions.

This was particularly the case in the Championship, with some truly excellent striking ability being shown by some of the league's star forwards.

It's going to make for some excellent fun on a game like EA Sports FC 24 when that is released in September, too, with football fans up and down the country no doubt keen to pick up their favourite Championship players and be fired to success, whether it be on career mode or ultimate team.

With that in mind, and just for fun, ahead of EA Sports FC 24's September 29th release, we've predicted who we think will be the top 20 Championship forwards on this year's game.

In order to determine these predictions, we took into account each player's FIFA 23 rating via FIFA index, and their 2022/23 form.

Remember, though, this is not a list of our top 20 strikers, merely how we believe they will wank on EA Sports FC 24.

Let's get into it!

20 Ellis Simms - 71

Kicking off this list is Coventry City striker Ellis Simms. Simms was rated 68 on FIFA 23, but after an impressive loan at Sunderland and a big summer move, he should rise.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 71

19 Josh Maja - 71

Another forward to get a permanent move to the Championship this summer, Josh Maja is next up on our predicted list. FIFA 23 rated Maja at 71, and we think that will remain the same following his move to West Brom.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 71

18 Andreas Voglsammer - 71

Millwall’s experienced forward makes the top 20 list. The German had a decent season at The Den, even if not the most prolific, and so should retain his FIFA 23 rating.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 71

17 Jerry Yates - 71

Yet another player to get a move this summer, this time to Swansea City, we predict Jerry Yates to be one of the top 20 Championship forwards on the game with 14 league goals and four league assists in a struggling Blackpool side last campaign. FIFA 23 rated Yates at 68 and we think he is due a big upgrade.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 71

16 Ashley Barnes - 71

The veteran striker made the move from Burnley to Norwich this summer and will be aiming for back to back promotions. The 33-year-old wasn’t as heavily involved in that promotion as he might have liked, so drops one overall compared to his FIFA 23 rating.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 71

15 Haji Wright - 72

The second of Coventry City’s summer striker signings, Haji Wright should also make the top 20 Championship forwards on EA FC. Beginning FIFA 23 68-rated, after 15 goals in the Super Lig and a big money move, Wright should jump into the 70’s.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 72

14 Joe Gelhardt - 72

The first of a few Leeds United players to make this list, Joe Gelhardt ranks here in our predictions. FIFA 23 rated him at 72, and after gaining more first team experience at Sunderland, there is no reason this should drop.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 72

13 Ike Ugbo - 72

Another new addition to the Championship now and another player that likely instantly becomes one of the better rated forwards in the division on EA FC. The Cardiff City forward was rated 72 on FIFA 23 and once again he should at the very least retain this rating.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 72

12 Rhys Healey - 73

We’re into 73-rated territory with this player as we come across yet another new addition to the Championship this summer. Watford forward Rhys Healey made the move from Toulouse to Hertfordshire this summer after an injury hit campaign.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 73

11 Andreas Weimann - 73

Sticking with 73-rated predictions, next up on the list comes Bristol City forward Andi Weimann. The Austrian had a decent but unspectacular campaign last season which should see him keep his FIFA 23 rating.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 73

10 Oscar Estupinan - 73

The 26-year-old Colombian was a total revelation at Hull City following his arrival last summer, although the goals eventually slowed. Still, having been rated 73 on FIFA 23, we think it’ll be a similar story on EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 73

9 Joel Piroe - 74

Breaking into 74-rated territory, though, in our opinion, could be Swansea City striker Joel Piroe. After another fine campaign in South Wales, Piroe now has 41 Championship goals over the last two seasons, making him one of the most lethal forwards in the division. Should get an upgrade on his FIFA 23 rating of 73.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 74

8 Adam Armstrong - 74

With Adam Armstrong entering the list here, this is where we begin to hit the forwards recently relegated from the Premier League, who naturally on EA FC, will likely be rated higher. On FIFA 23, for example, Armstrong was rated 74 and that likely won’t drop, even despite relegation.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 74

7 Georginio Rutter - 74

The exact same that can be said for Armstrong applies to French striker Georginio Rutter. The 21-year-old may drop one rating compared to FIFA 23, though, due to his lack of involvement at Leeds.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 74

6 Che Adams - 75

With speculation surrounding his future at present it remains to be seen whether or not Che Adams will still be a Championship player come the transfer deadline. However, if he is, he is undoubtedly going to be one of the highest rated strikers in the division. FIFA 23 rated him at 75 and we think he’ll retain that.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 75

5 Patson Daka - 75

Up next and taking us into the top five on this list is Leicester City’s Patson Daka. The Zambian was rated 77 on FIFA 23 and is likely due a downgrade. Despite that, he should still be very highly rated compared to others in the division.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 75

4 Patrick Bamford - 75

Patrick Bamford’s lack of goals, be it injury related or otherwise in recent seasons is obvious for all to see and hence he should be downgraded from his FIFA 23 rating. However, given that rating is so high, he should still rank among the best Championship forwards on the game.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 75

3 Kelechi Iheanacho - 76

Whatever can be said for Patson Daka can pretty much be said for Kelechi Iheancacho. Like Daka, the Nigerian was rated 77 on FIFA 23, but is likely to drop in rating following relegation.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 76

2 Paul Onuachu - 78

An interesting one here, January 2023 Southampton signing Paul Onuachu comes in here. The Nigerian had a huge FIFA 23 rating of 79, and after 16 goals in the Belgian league, it’s hard to argue a drop in rating. His lack of impact at the Saints means we’ve given him a small downgrade, though. That is if he remains at St Mary's, with speculation linking him with a potential return to Belgium.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 78

1 Jamie Vardy - 79

Last but not least, in at number one on our top 20 Championship forwards list is Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy. We’re not saying Vardy is the best forward in the league by any stretch. In fact, we’re predicting a huge downgrade from his FIFA 23 rating. However, given he was deemed an 85 last season, it would take a huge drop to see him not top the Championship ranks.

EA FC 24 rating prediction: 79