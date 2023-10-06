Highlights Haji Wright, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Djed Spence are among the best silver players in the Championship for EA FC 24 with impressive stats.

Gabriel Sara and Ozan Tufan stand out as consistent midfielders with strong numbers in all areas.

Mark Travers is a reliable goalkeeper option with better kicking and positioning than some higher-rated counterparts.

EA FC 24 officially released in the United Kingdom on September 29th and so has been out for a week now.

Using the biggest names in world football is a draw to these video games but fans of the Championship and the EFL in general will be keen to see how they can perform with their own players.

There are a number of impressive cards in the second-tier, particularly from the relegated teams, and here are some of the best silver items that you need to use on Ultimate Team.

Haji Wright- 74

Kicking things off in the final third with Coventry City’s new signing Haji Wright.

The USMNT forward arrived from Turkish side Antalyaspor in the summer and it has to be said that he has a very well-rounded card.

Combining 81 pace, 72 shooting and 81 physicality with the fact that he is 6’3” and has four-star weak foot means he will be a handful for any defence on the game.

Kamaldeen Sulemana- 74

Speed is instrumental in these games whether you like it or not and Kamaldeen Sulemana has no shortage in that department.

The Southampton man has a whopping 93 pace as well as 79 dribbling. To top it off, his four-star skill moves and four-star weak foot mean that you can do a lot more with him than just run down the line.

Djed Spence- 74

From one newly relegated team to another and Leeds United’s Djed Spence has a plethora of pace working in his favour as well.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has 88 pace and can play as either a wingback or as a more traditional fullback, the former being more accommodating of his 68 defending.

Gabriel Sara- 74

Kicking things off at Carrow Road with one of their standout performers, Gabriel Sara.

Both him and Martin Payero of Middlesbrough don’t have any alternative positions which could be an issue, hence why the latter hasn’t featured on this list.

It is difficult to exclude Sara though either way given how strong his numbers are across the board with defending being the only stat to drop below 74.

Ozan Tufan- 73

Ozan Tufan is the second central midfielder to make the cut and he has bragging rights over Payero begin with the fact he can be deployed as an attacking midfielder or a defensive midfielder as well.

Similarly to Sara, his figures are very consistent with him being the Championship’s take on the Gullit Gang (all 80+ numbers) as he never dips below 70.

Mark Travers -73

Every team needs a goalkeeper and whilst he isn’t the highest rated silver shot-stopper in the Championship, Mark Travers seems as good an option as any.

Travers, of Stoke City, is a 73 whilst Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman are amongst those at 74 and yet his kicking is better than both and his positioning isn’t bettered by either of them.

Bali Mumba- 71

Penultimately now to Bali Mumba who is another versatile player- he can play at LB, LWB, RWB or even LM.

His speed and dribbling are particularly realistic in game with those controlling him being able to weave in and out of the opponents with ease.

Five-star weak foot is a major asset as well!

Jacob Greaves- 71

Finally now to a centre-back and whilst Taylor Harwood-Bellis looks like the obvious candidate, Jacob Greaves of Hull City is being put forward instead.

The pair have the same stats for shooting and passing, Greaves is quicker and more physical and only slightly falls behind on dribbling and defending.

To top things off, he has two inches taller than his fellow youngster at 6’4”.