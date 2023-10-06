With EA FC 24 in full swing, many users will be looking forward to testing their squads out in the Champions Finals.

In the most competitive mode on the game, players will play 20 matches over the course of the weekend, aiming to win as many as possible to climb ranks and earn better rewards.

However, before you can test yourself in the Champions Finals, players must qualify for the event via the Champions Play-Offs, with 1,250 Champions Qualification Points needed from Division Rivals to have a chance of making it to the Finals.

Play-Offs require players to play 10 games, with four wins enough to earn your Finals qualification token.

In addition, gamers can try to earn more wins to receive better packs, which can be opened to help improve your Ultimate Team squad.

Many new players will have just started the game with very little coins and will be searching for solutions on how to build a competitive team ready for the opening weekend.

Here at Football League World, we detail the strongest but cheapest Ultimate Team squad you can get on EA FC 24, with the price of the team coming in at just under 12,000 coins.

How can you earn coins when starting EA FC 24?

12,000 coins may seem a daunting prospect to earn if you have just loaded up the game, but there are plenty of avenues you can explore to increase your total as quickly as possible.

The “Objectives” section is the best place to start and specifically the “Foundations” tab, with numerous coin bonuses handed out for completing simple challenges.

Different valuations of coins can come your way for playing matches, improving chemistry within your squad and using the transfer market for buying and listing items.

High-value packs can also be accessed in the “Milestones” area, with packs rewarded for completing Squad Building Challenges as well as playing and scoring in Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

What is the best cheap team in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The starting formation for the squad is in a 4-3-3 (4) with Everton shot-stopper Jordon Pickford between the posts, coming in at just 850 coins.

The full-backs are Alex Moreno and Gonzalo Montiel, who represent Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest respectively. Both of these defenders on the flanks possess a reasonable amount of pace alongside impressive defending and physicality attributes.

The central-defensive partnership is a Merseyside duo of Ben Godfrey and Joe Gomez, with the latter an appealing upgrade in the new “Evolutions” feature, with the “Welcome to Evolutions” improving the 26-year-old by +1 in his overall rating, pace, passing, physicality and dribbling.

The central-midfield consists of Newcastle’s Joelinton as a stay back CM, with consistent stats across the board on his card allowing him to have an effective presence in the middle of the park.

Pairing up with him as the box-to-box midfielder will be Manchester City’s Matheus Nunes, with his pace and dribbling his highest rated features.

Slotting in at CAM is Tottenham’s James Maddison, who possesses an 86 overall in both passing and dribbling alongside 81 shooting. The England international has a host of playstyles on his card including “Dead Ball” and “Incisive Pass”.

Starting on the left-wing is Brighton’s Ansu Fati, who joined the Seagulls on loan from Barcelona. Completing every available evolution challenge to this card will transform him into 85 rated, leaving him as a mainstay in your squad for some time.

On the opposite wing is Leon Bailey, who provides top-tier pace and competitive dribbling stats while at striker is Everton’s Arnaut Danjuma, with the “Founders Evolution” boosting the Dutchman to an 83 rated card and upgrading him to have a five-star weak foot.

What EA FC 24 formation should you use these players on in Ultimate Team?

Despite the starting formation a 4-3-3 (4), players should use this team in a 4-2-3-1 formation in-game, which offers a fine balance between defence and attack with two central-midfield players and an array of forward talent at your disposal.