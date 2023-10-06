Highlights Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24 now includes female players to buy and sell on the transfer market, offering more options for squad building.

With it now just a week since EA Sports FC 24 was officially launched, and two weeks since early access to the game for those who pre-ordered, many are still getting to grips with this year's edition of the game.

That, of course, includes the hugely popular Ultimate Team mode, which allows players to build their dream footballing squads and use them in both online and offline play.

As well as EA Sports' game changing its name from 'FIFA' to 'EA FC' this year, another huge change to the game comes on Ultimate Team, with female players now available to buy and sell on the transfer market, and use in your Ultimate Team squads.

It's been a refreshing update, and it means there are now more options than ever when it comes to building a squad.

Of course, some things remain the same, though, and one of those is that 'Pace' is a particularly crucial stat to have if you want to have success.

With that said, below, we've picked out seven cheap but pacey players you should consider buying for your Ultimate Team, whether you're just starting out and need starters, or are looking for those super subs to get you through FUT Champions this weekend.

Let's get onto the list, with all of these players costing 10,000 or less at the time of writing.

7 Chloe Kelly

Manchester City winger Chloe Kelly is certainly one speedy player to consider if you are on a budget.

Kelly, who scored the winning goal for England in the EURO 2022 final at Wembley last year, has an 84 rated card, but has a pace stat of 88.

Broken down in terms of acceleration and speed, Kelly has 88 in both statistics. Kelly also boasts passing and dribbling stats of 85, which makes her great to use on the wing.

Given she plays for Man City, and is English, there are plenty of players she can be linked with, too, and currently she comes in at just 3,000 coins on PS/Xbox, and 3,400 on PC. Bargain.

6 Leroy Sane

Up next on this list is Bayern Munich wide man, and of course, former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane.

Sane is also rated 84 in this year's game, but has an incredible pace stat of 91. This is a result of him having 88 acceleration and 93 sprint speed, meaning he will gather even more speed as he gets going.

His 85 dribbling also means he'll be in close control of the ball at speed, with perhaps the only downside being he is very much left-footed, with only a two-star weak foot in game.

Still, priced at 4,300 coins on PS/Xbox and 3,800 on PC, he is a great budget option with fantastic chemistry links.

5 Delphine Cascarino

Another women's player to feature on this list, Delphine Cascarino also has pace to burn on this year's game.

Rated 84, her pace is a staggering 94, with 95 acceleration and 94 sprint speed.

Cascarino boasts fantastic dribbling, agility and balance, too, which should make her excellent on the ball.

The French winger will currently set you back 9,400 on PS/Xbox and 8,400 on PC.

4 Gabriel Martinelli

The first Premier League player to feature on the list, next up is Gabriel Martinelli.

Again, rated 84 overall, his pace is much higher, rated 89. This is thanks to his acceleration being rated 91, and his sprint speed being rated 88.

With fantastic dribbling and good shooting, he could be an option out wide or perhaps even as a striker.

The Brazilian is currently priced at 10,000 on PS/Xbox and 8,800 on PC, so right at the limit of our 10K budget. He's worth it, though.

3 Darwin Nunez

Another Premier League player well worth considering is Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan is only rated 82 this year, but his pace stat comes in at 90, with acceleration of 88 and sprint speed of 92.

Combine that with a lengthy 'acceleRATE' and he is a real handful for defenders, especially considering his decent finishing and really good strength.

This is a player you can make even better with EA FC's 'evolutions' on Ultimate Team this year, too.

Nunez is currently priced at 7,800 on PS/Xbox and 8,700 on PC.

2 Timo Werner

Another excellent forward option, and indeed, another player you can boost up using 'evolutions' is Timo Werner.

Back at RB Leipzig, Werner is rated 82 on this year's game, with a pace stat of 91.

Werner boasts 93 acceleration and 89 sprint speed, meaning getting away from defenders should be no problem. His finishing can leave a little bit to be desired, but there are not many better starter cards in terms of effectiveness.

Werner currently costs just 3,000 on PS/Xbox, and 2,400 on PC.

1 Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin is another speedy, tricky player you should definitely have on your bench at the very least this year.

Having moved to the Saudi League, Saint-Maximin is rated 81, but has a pace stat of 89.

Combine that with his 93 agility, 89 balance, and 92 dribbling, he is fantastic on the ball, especially for those who have mastered 'left-stick dribbling'.

Due to being French and in the Saudi League, you can strong link him to the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, too.

Saint-Maximin will currently cost you 9,000 coins on PS/Xbox and 9,500 on PC.