Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Dynamic and solid’ – These Derby County fans identify positive despite Luton defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Derby County suffered defeat on Saturday as they went down 2-1 to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

It’s the Rams’ second defeat in the space of two games and Phillip Cocu will be hoping to turn this early poor run of form around in the very near future.

The chances have failed to flow for Derby, whilst lapses in defensive concentration have consistently cost them in the opening two fixtures.

One man who made his league debut for the Rams today was Nathan Byrne who signed from Wigan Athletic in the current transfer window.

The full-back constantly provided an option down the flanks for Cocu’s side and linked up well with the forward players to pose more of a threat for the Rams.

Despite an unfortunate defeat, here’s how Derby fans reacted to Byrne’s most recent outing for the Rams…

Can you get 100% in this Derby County quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 12

Le Coq Sportif have never been Derby's kit manufacturer


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dynamic and solid’ – These Derby County fans identify positive despite Luton defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: