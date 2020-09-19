‘Dynamic and solid’ – These Derby County fans identify positive despite Luton defeat

Derby County suffered defeat on Saturday as they went down 2-1 to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

It’s the Rams’ second defeat in the space of two games and Phillip Cocu will be hoping to turn this early poor run of form around in the very near future.

The chances have failed to flow for Derby, whilst lapses in defensive concentration have consistently cost them in the opening two fixtures.

One man who made his league debut for the Rams today was Nathan Byrne who signed from Wigan Athletic in the current transfer window.

The full-back constantly provided an option down the flanks for Cocu’s side and linked up well with the forward players to pose more of a threat for the Rams.

Despite an unfortunate defeat, here’s how Derby fans reacted to Byrne’s most recent outing for the Rams…

Thought Bird was very average in the CM today. Slow start to the season for him!

Better 2nd half with Rooney in there. Missing Huddlestone composure and ability to get us facing forward.

Byrne and Kamil both decent today. Positive signs #dcfc — Martin F (@su4eranio) September 19, 2020

Byrne and Knight on the right have been a handful this second half. The overlaps have consistently caused issues for Luton. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Luke Thrower (@LukeThrower45) September 19, 2020

Byrne looks a steal. Very dynamic and solid. #dcfcfans — Ryan Bourne (@MrRBourne) September 19, 2020

Nathan Byrne is better than Jayden Bogle. Discuss. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Paul Watson (@whatson2002) September 19, 2020

Byrne is quality. Good business from us getting him in #dcfc #dcfcfans — Talk DCFC (@TalkDCFC) September 19, 2020

Byrne looks a good addition! #DCFC — SimonW (@SimonW_69) September 19, 2020

Very much enjoying the Nathan Byrne and Jozwiak connection today. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Unofficial DCFC match reports (@DCFC_reports) September 19, 2020