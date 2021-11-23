Dylan Williams starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Fulham on Wednesday evening

After toppling high-flying AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, Derby County face an even tougher test as they face table-topping Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

The Rams make the trip to the capital on the back of a 3-2 victory over the Cherries, and it was one that got them back onto zero points in the Championship after a further nine-point deduction from the EFL during the week.

Momentum is clearly with Wayne Rooney’s side right now but they’ll need something special to defeat Marco Silva’s in-form side, especially with Aleksandar Mitrovic in their team.

With a few injuries to contend with though, how will Rooney set his stall out against the Cottagers? Let’s have a look…

Much like Rooney did against West Brom earlier in the season, he could switch to a three centre-back system to try and nullify the attacking threat of the hosts.

That could see a return to the line-up for Craig Forsyth to make up an experienced trio, and the injury lay-off to Lee Buchanan could see another chance given to young Dylan Williams, who played well at left-wing-back against the Baggies in September.

On the other side of the pitch Festy Ebosele should really keep his place over Nathan Byrne, who returns from a one-match ban but the Irishman has performed well when given the chance.

Another injury to Sam Baldock means that he will not take part tomorrow evening and that surely means a direct swap with Colin Kazim-Richards to add a more physical dimension to the attack.

Of course if the formation is changed to a 5-4-1 then it means a midfielder from Sunday will have to make way and despite impressive, Liam Thompson in this case would potentially be on the bench for Forsyth to come in.