Dylan Williams reacts after big night for him as Derby County seal hard earned point at West Brom

Derby County took many plaudits as they battled valiantly to hold West Bromwich Albion to a goalless draw at the Hawthorns on Wednesday evening.

Dylan Williams made his second appearance of the season at left wing back as the Rams’ rearguard frustrated the league leaders. The 17-year-old was happy with the result and his own performance when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I only found out I was playing on Monday, I was over the moon.

“I’ve been working really hard for this to come. Playing in front of my dad and family – it was great! I was very nervous but nerves help and I feel I played well.”

The application and desire shown from Derby through incredibly trying circumstances this season has been outstanding, stemming from the leadership provided through the senior heads of Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka at the heart of defence to the fighting spirit of Wayne Rooney from the touchline.

24 questions about some of Derby County’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Which of these strikers is Derby County's record goalscorer? Steve Bloomer Kevin Hector Bobby Davison Harry Bedford

Tucking Lee Buchanan into the back three with Williams filling in on the left side was very effective in limiting Karlan Grant’s productivity on the right hand side, with Kelle Roos also stepping up for a Man of the Match display between the sticks.

The Verdict

Williams’ words epitomise Derby’s resilience so far this season, regardless of the troubles of the pitch their fearless mentality has thrust them towards mid table, looking up for as long as they can before they must over their shoulders.

The youth setup at the club has produced some excellent players for the first team in recent years with Louie Sibley, Jason Knight and Max Bird still on board to name a few. The Rams welcome high flying Stoke City to Pride Park on Saturday, hoping to build on Tuesday evening’s clean sheet against another promotion contender.