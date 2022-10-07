Dykes starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Reading tonight

QPR will be looking to continue their strong recent run when they face Championship top six rivals Reading at Loftus Road this evening.

Mick Beale’s side have returned from the international break in style, beating Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate on Saturday and then claiming a 1-0 win over league leaders Sheffield United in midweek, and now sit fourth in the table – just three points back from the Blades.

While the R’s surge up the table in the initial months of Beale’s tenure has been eye-catching, tonight’s opponents have been arguably the division’s surprise package this term.

Many were tipping Reading to be relegated before a ball was kicked but Paul Ince’s side have quietened the doubters by climbing to third in the table after 12 games.

The Royals can go top with a win in W12 this evening and will not be short of motivation for tonight’s game under the lights.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted the starting XI we believe Beale will name against Reading this evening…

There are question marks over the fitness of R’s goalkeeper Seny Dieng, with Rangers waiting on the results of a scan on his thigh, but West London Sport has revealed that the Senegal international has told his manager that he wants to play.

Assuming the scan results come back ok, we can expect Dieng to start between the sticks with an unchanged back four ahead of him after their outstanding performance at Bramall Lane.

Keeping Jake Clark-Salter out of the side is no mean feat but Jimmy Dunne produced a man of the match performance against the Blades and his physicality will be useful against Reading’s forwards.

Captain Stefan Johansen should return to the midfield as Beale looks to freshen things up in the centre of the park and that could mean that Aston Villa loanee Tim Iroegbunam starts as well – with Andre Dozzell and Luke Amos dropping to the bench.

Chris Willock limped off in the 1-0 win against the Blades and the R’s face a nervous wait on his fitness but given his prior injury problems, you feel they may not want to risk him in tonight’s game.

That could mean that Lyndon Dykes returns to lead the line with Ilias Chair on the left and Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts on the right.