Dykes misses out, 4-3-3: The QPR XI that Ainsworth should field v Watford

QPR will be hoping to put an end to what has been an awful run of recent form when they welcome Watford to Loftus Road tomorrow afternoon.

Gareth Ainsworth has been tasked with steering the ship in West London following the sacking of Neil Critchley, however, there will be an even fresher face in the opposing dugout with Chris Wilder being appointed by the Hornets earlier in the week.

Watford are chasing the play-off places at present but have struggled for form in recent weeks and have drifted away slightly.

Losing their last three home games and without a Loftus Road victory since October, the Rs will be hoping that their luck can turn around this weekend.

Whilst we wait for tomorrow’s clash to take place, here, we take a look at how QPR could line up…

It was not too long ago when Seny Dieng was attracting admiring glances from the Premier League, however, he is currently without a clean sheet since Boxing Day. Despite QPR’s defensive troubles, there is unlikely to be a goalkeeping change.

QPR have been dealt several defensive blows throughout the course of this season and remain without several of their backline options, this will likely pave the way for Aaron Drewe to start once against right-back.

On the other side, it is likely that Osman Kakay is handed another start in the left-back role, that is if Kenneth Paal is not fit and available for Ainsworth.

Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne have played a lot of football together over the last couple of seasons and will likely be the starting central defensive duo.

Into the midfield and there could be one change with Andre Dozzell a potential replacement for Stefan Johansen, meaning Tim Iroegbunam and Sam Field could remain.

Through to the final third and like the defence, there are several injury issues that Ainsworth is having to contend with.

Albert Adomah could be deployed on the right once more and Jamal Lowe may be favoured on the left.

Lyndon Dykes is expected to be involved in some capacity tomorrow afternoon but may be gradually eased back into things, allowing Chris Martin another starting opportunity.