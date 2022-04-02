Dykes in: The QPR starting XI as they host Fulham in the West London derby

QPR will be hoping for their first West London derby win against Fulham since 2016 when they host them at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this afternoon.

Mark Warburton’s side have been in shaky form over the past few months and have slipped out of the top six.

They’ll be determined to get back to winning ways after the international break as they look to put a late-season run together and battle back into the play-off places.

However, they take on a Fulham side looking to tighten their grip on the Championship title.

Marco Silva’s side are eight points clear at the top of the table but did show their human side ahead of the break in a 1-1 draw with Barnsley and a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

The R’s are boosted by the return of Lyndon Dykes to the starting XI while captain Stefan Johansen is back in the midfield in place of Andre Dozzell.

Moses Odubajo and Lee Wallace start at wing-back over Albert Adomah and Sam McCallum while Yoann Barbet is back in and takes the place of Jimmy Dunne.

George Thomas gets the start over Ilias Chair in attacking midfield.

Keiren Westwood starts in goal due to an injury crisis in goal with Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer, and Joe Walsh out injured.

The absences of Andre Gray and Chris Willock have also limited his outfield options.

With the race for the top six hotting up, a win against their local rivals would be massive for the W12 club.