‘Dykes hat trick today!’, ‘Strong team’ – Many QPR fans react as Mark Warburton names his starting XI for Reading clash

QPR will be hoping to strengthen their push for the top two when they come up against Reading this afternoon.

QPR are currently on an unbeaten run of five games, with four of those being wins and will be heading into the meeting with Reading as favourites.

Reading have been on a poor run of late, having won once in eight and losing their last four games including a 7-0 home defeat at the hands of Fulham. With that in mind, Mark Warburton’s side will be hoping they can capitalise on visitors poor form.

However, they’re coming into the game on the back of a poor performance against Swansea City in which David Marshall was kept busy by the Swans attack meaning it’s impossible to right Reading off.

With a number of key players returning from injury and hitting form, Warburton will certainly be the more confident of the two managers.

That being said, Warburton has named two changes to his starting XI to face the Royals from the side that drew with Swansea.

Albert Adomah comes back in a right wing-back, whilst Lyndon Dykes is preferred up front alongside Chris Willock.

Those missing out are Charlie Austin and Moses Odubajo who both drop to the bench. New signing Dion Sanderson also makes an appearance on the bench for QPR as he looks to make a positive impact after joining on loan from Wolves.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans have reacted on Twitter to the news of their starting line up.

another 0-0 then — ST (@s_threlfall4) January 29, 2022

Johansen further up 🥰 — Zack (@zackgif) January 29, 2022

There it is! Time fr. Dykes brace and a 3-1 win. COYR’s #QPR #QPRREA — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) January 29, 2022

Would of liked dykes and Austin with willock behind. Rarely seen the Austin dykes partnership which worked so well towards the end of last season — jay qpr adams (@jayjay211291) January 29, 2022

Strong team. Super Lyndon. — HNS🌋 (@HNS_95) January 29, 2022

Dykes hat trick today! — Jamie Maltman (@jmalty) January 29, 2022

Good side , held Austin back to bring off bench to get winner again like wba. — Mackie10 (@Mackie106) January 29, 2022

Looks like Johansen has been given a role further up the pitch, so it allows Field and Amos to go into the midfield four, alongside Adomah and Wallace. Lets see how this goes. https://t.co/Zc9WtX1Ojz — Conor Wells (@CW_Wells123) January 29, 2022