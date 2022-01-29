Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Dykes hat trick today!’, ‘Strong team’ – Many QPR fans react as Mark Warburton names his starting XI for Reading clash

QPR will be hoping to strengthen their push for the top two when they come up against Reading this afternoon. 

QPR are currently on an unbeaten run of five games, with four of those being wins and will be heading into the meeting with Reading as favourites.

Reading have been on a poor run of late, having won once in eight and losing their last four games including a 7-0 home defeat at the hands of Fulham. With that in mind, Mark Warburton’s side will be hoping they can capitalise on visitors poor form.

However, they’re coming into the game on the back of a poor performance against Swansea City in which David Marshall was kept busy by the Swans attack meaning it’s impossible to right Reading off.

With a number of key players returning from injury and hitting form, Warburton will certainly be the more confident of the two managers.

That being said, Warburton has named two changes to his starting XI to face the Royals from the side that drew with Swansea.

Albert Adomah comes back in a right wing-back, whilst Lyndon Dykes is preferred up front alongside Chris Willock.

Those missing out are Charlie Austin and Moses Odubajo who both drop to the bench. New signing Dion Sanderson also makes an appearance on the bench for QPR as he looks to make a positive impact after joining on loan from Wolves.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans have reacted on Twitter to the news of their starting line up.


