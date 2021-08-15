Dykes, Adomah and Dieng react to Rob Dickie’s recent display in win over Hull City

Queens Park Rangers players Seny Dieng, Albert Adomah and Lyndon Dykes all took to Instagram to heap praise on defender Rob Dickie yesterday afternoon, with the 25-year-old scoring the west London side’s third goal in a 3-0 away win at Hull City this weekend.

The central defender ventured forward in open play and met Lee Wallace’s low cross at the front post to tap in and score his third competitive goal of the season, also getting on the scoresheet against Millwall and Leyton Orient in Mark Warburton’s side’s other two games and becoming a serious attacking threat for his team.

After Jed Wallace’s opening for Millwall on the first day of the Championship season, his long-range strike in the 27th minute was crucial in ensuring the R’s avoided defeat in their opening game, giving them the platform to secure such a convincing win at the MKM Stadium this weekend.

The 25-year-old’s rise to fan favourite at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium has been typical of a man who has developed majorly since signing for Oxford United back in January 2018 from Reading.

Many Royals fans rated him highly during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – but with the likes of Liam Moore, Tiago Ilori, Tyler Blackett and Paul McShane all ahead of him in the pecking order – he was let go by former manager Jaap Stam.

Their Championship rivals’ loss has been QPR’s gain – and his teammates are certainly enjoying his performances right now.

Responding to the latest Instagram post from the Championship side’s third goalscorer on Saturday evening, goalkeeper Seny Dieng said: “What a playerrrr😍”, with another goalscorer in Lyndon Dykes simply replying with “🔥🔥” and Albert Adomah getting in on the act by commenting: “Man on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

The Verdict: Dickie’s rise has been no surprise to those who have watched him perform from a young age and have been closely monitoring his progression at Oxford United, before his move back up to the Championship last summer. And at just 25, he still has plenty of time to go even further in the future, potentially to the Premier League if he continues to impress for Mark Warburton’s men. He will need to ensure he stays at the top of his game defensively if he’s to be fully appreciated for his efforts going forward – and if he can – it’s only a matter of when and not if a top-flight club comes knocking for his services. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him come close with QPR this season though, especially after their strong second half to last season, their recruitment in the summer and a tidy start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign. A strong defence will be key to their success – and Dickie will be hoping to lead by example as they aim to secure a spot in the top six come next May.