Former Blackburn Rovers striker Dwight Yorke has claimed that the club "turned their nose up" at him when he applied for the manager's role at Ewood Park and allowed John Eustace to "walk into the job".

Eustace took over from Jon Dahl Tomasson in February, and managed to keep the club in the division, but it was by no means an enjoyable season for the Rovers' faithful.

2023/24 Championship Table Position Club P GD Pts 19th Blackburn Rovers 46 -14 53 20th Sheffield Wednesday 46 -24 53 21st Plymouth Argyle 46 -11 51 22nd (R) Birmingham City 46 -15 50 23rd (R) Huddersfield Town 46 -29 45 24th (R) Rotherham United 46 -52 27

On paper, Eustace looks like a solid appointment by Blackburn Rovers, especially given the way Birmingham collapsed last season following his controversial sacking last October.

With a full summer and transfer window behind him, the expectation is that Blackburn will kick on under Eustace next season, but it seems that not everyone was overly impressed with his appointment.

Dwight Yorke slams Blackburn Rovers for overlooking him

Yorke is a household name in English football following his spells with the likes of Aston Villa and Manchester United, and he also spent two seasons at Ewood Park between 2002 and 2004, making 74 appearances for Blackburn, scoring 19 times.

Since retiring in 2009, Yorke has been trying to make a name for himself as a manager, and he's only had one job yet, managing Australian A-League side, Macarthur FC, between July 2022 and January 2023.

He helped Macarthur lift the Australian Cup in October 2022, but left just a few months later and has been looking for a new management job since.

When the vacant manager's job came up at Ewood Park, Yorke was keen on it, but he didn't get it, much to his frustration.

Via Best Online Poker Sites, he said: "It's incredible how John Dahl Tomasson got the job at Blackburn Rovers in the first place, and now manages Sweden.

"I played for Blackburn and applied for the managerial job, but they turned their nose up at me. And, John Eustace is able to just walk into the job.

"It feels a little unjust, and it's crazy how that has worked out."

John Eustace will be looking to prove a point next season

Yorke clearly isn't too impressed that Eustace was given the Blackburn Rovers job instead of him, and it's up to the Rovers boss to prove a point to him next season.

However, it's not just Yorke he'll be trying to prove a point to, he's still got a point to prove after being sacked by Birmingham, although the majority of people accept that it was a huge mistake by the Blues.

Eustace didn't set the world alight at Blackburn during his first couple of months, but he did what was needed, and that was keeping the club in the division.

There were some memorable moments, such as the wins away to Leicester City and Leeds United, but there were also a number of poor displays, notably the 5-0 defeat away to Bristol City.

However, the 2024/25 season is a fresh start, and with a full pre-season to get his ideas across, along with some new additions, Eustace will be confident of proving a point, and showing Yorke just why he got the job at Ewood Park.