Dwight Yorke has admitted he would relish the chance to succeed Tony Mowbray at Sunderland, although he acknowledged it’s unlikely.

Dwight Yorke reiterates managerial ambitions

The 52-year-old enjoyed a brilliant playing career, which included representing his country at a World Cup and winning the treble with Manchester United in 1999.

In total, he clocked up over 600 appearances, with 62 of those coming for Sunderland, who he helped to promotion when Roy Keane was in charge.

Despite that, Yorke has struggled for the chance to make the move to management, with his only previous gig coming with Macarthur FC in Australia. During a brief spell with the club, they did pick up silverware, but it remains Yorke’s only managerial job so far.

However, he has made it clear that he wants to get back in the dugout, as he discussed the Sunderland vacancy with Altindex.com.

“I have tried applying for the Sunderland job before, and I'd love to have that opportunity, but I'm not sure if they'd give me a chance.

“I applied before Tony Mowbray joined, but I didn't get an answer or acknowledgment. It's a bit of a slap in the face to not even hear back. I'm not saying I don't want to go for it as it's a great club, but it seems the same faces are linked with the job. It can make you a bit despondent, but if they were to ask me to put a CV in, it could be worth a chance.

“I might do that now that you've reminded me! Learning on the job doesn't seem to exist anymore, though, and it seems as if you have to have an abundance of experience to be considered for the job and defy the odds.”

Dwight Yorke Managerial Career So Far Club Season W-D-L PPG Macarthur FC 2022/23 10-2-6 1.78

Of course, the Sunderland job is a huge role, and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is sure to have many contenders showing an interest, as he looks to pick the right individual to help the club back to the Premier League.

However, Yorke also explained why he is bemused at how he has been overlooked for other roles in the Football League, as he questioned why others get the chance despite not boasting the experience he does in the game.

“I grew up in the Caribbean and I made it to Manchester United. I managed to defy the odds as a player, but it feels like I'm being told that I can't do that as a manager. I'm not sure what happened to the underdog getting a break. It's as if you need years of experience before you're given a job.

“I look at a lot of managers in the Championship or League One, and I've never heard of them before. It makes me wonder how that's possible. I have a good playing background, and a decent background in management, and I can't get in. Yet the other guys are getting jobs ahead of me, and I'm scratching my head wondering how that's possible. That's just life, though, and if success was easy, everybody would have it. I'm sure all the work will be worthwhile.”

Nevertheless, he was confident that he would get a break as a head coach at some point, if he continued to put in the work, and to put his name in the mix for upcoming vacancies.

"No football clubs owe anyone a favour - I found that out the hard way! You would think that clubs would have a look at the work you're doing in management, monitor your progress, and take a chance with you, as that's how you'd assume it works.

“Playing opportunities are given that way, but it doesn't seem to work that way in management. It's one thing if you're given a chance, and you're not up to the job, but we're seeing the same managers being given chance after chance, and it makes you wonder where the fairness is.

“It's tough to take, but it's a part of life and you have to learn to live with it and believe that, with enough work, your chance will come.”