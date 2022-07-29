Dwight McNeil sends farewell message to Burnley supporters after making Everton move

Dwight McNeil has taken to Instagram to share a message with Burnley’s supporters after sealing a permanent departure from the club.

As confirmed by Burnley’s official website yesterday, McNeil has joined Premier League outfit Everton.

The winger is set to remain at Goodison Park until 2027 after putting pen-to-paper on a five-year deal.

Whereas Burnley haven’t disclosed the fee that they received for McNeil, it is understood that Everton have spent around £20m for the 22-year-old.

A product of the Clarets’ academy, McNeil made his debut for the club in 2018 and went on to become a regular member of the club’s starting eleven in recent seasons.

During the previous campaign, the winger was unable to prevent Burnley from suffering relegation as he only provided one assist in 38 league appearances.

The Clarets will now be aiming to move forward as a club in the absence of McNeil.

Set to face Huddersfield Town this evening, it will be intriguing to see whether Burnley are able to secure a positive result at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Following his switch to Everton, McNeil opted to thank Burnley’s fans on Instagram for the support that he has received over the years.

The winger posted: “Eight years of being a Claret has come to an end, and what an incredible eight years it has been.

“Firstly I would like to thank the coaching staff throughout the years who believed in me and gave me this opportunity.

“Secondly, I want to say a massive thank you to the players who have turned into brothers.

“They have helped and inspired me over the past few years and created memories I will never forget.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the fans, for getting behind me at 18 years old when I first broke through to the first team and supporting my journey ever since.

“Forever grateful.

“I wish the club and the fans all the best for the future, and hopefully see The Clarets back in their rightful place in the Prem next year.

“Love you all, Dwight.”

The Verdict

Whereas McNeil was unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis last season, he has shown some real signs of promise in the top-flight during his career and thus it is hardly a surprise that Everton have opted to swoop for him.

As well as scoring seven goals at this level, the winger has also chipped in with 17 assists in 134 appearances.

Given that Burnley are no longer able to turn to McNeil for inspiration, they will be hoping that the current members of their squad will provide some creativity against the Terriers tonight.

Manager Vincent Kompany could opt to hand competitive debuts to a number of the club’s new arrivals as he looks to guide the Clarets to victory.

