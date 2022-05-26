Dwight McNeil pens message to Burnley supporters as he reflects on his side’s relegation

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for the support they illustrated throughout the 2021/22 campaign in the Premier League.

The Clarets suffered relegation to the Championship last weekend as they were unable to claim the victory that they needed to retain their top-flight status at Turf Moor.

Whereas Burnley were beaten by Newcastle United on the final day of the season, Leeds United moved above them in the league standings by securing a 2-1 win over Brentford.

After providing seven goal contributions in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign, McNeil would have been hoping to take his game to new heights in the previous term.

However, he was unable to match this output as he only produced one assist in 38 league appearances.

With Vincent Kompany seemingly on the verge of being drafted in as the club’s new permanent manager following his departure from Anderlecht, it will be fascinating to see how Burnley will fare in the Championship later this year.

Reflecting on his club’s relegation to the Championship, McNeil has opted to praise the club’s fans on Instagram for sticking by the team during what was a difficult campaign.

The 22-year-old posted: “Been a few days and still hurts, just wanna say [a] big thank you to the fans for being behind us through a difficult season.”

The Verdict

With Burnley now preparing for life in the Championship, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for McNeil.

Whilst the winger’s contract is set to run until 2024, the Clarets may be considering the possibility of selling him due to the fact that they still need to pay back a substantial percentage of the £65m loan that allowed ALK Capital to take over the club.

If McNeil stays at Burnley for the 2022/23 campaign, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he goes on to excel in the Championship as he unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in this division, Burnley will need to nail their recruitment this summer as they are likely to wave goodbye to a host of players.