Dwight McNeil from Burnley to Aston Villa: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Dwight McNeil is a wanted man this summer and it is going to be difficult for Burnley to try and keep a hold of him if they can.

The men from Turf Moor dropped into the Sky Bet Championship at the end of last season in the Premier League, and now find themselves aiming to win promotion and bounce straight back under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Whether they can or not, though, remains to be seen with the squad already changing so much, and there’s every chance that McNeil could move too.

According to the Standard, Villa are among those keen on getting him and so, that said, we’re assessing this potential deal:

Is it a good potential move?

It really could be.

McNeil is still very young in terms of his career and so it says a lot that he has so much Premier League experience under his belt already.

He’s a player that is only going to get better and whoever signs him should see that play out.

Villa have a bright squad and McNeil would add to that.

Would he start?

There’s a good chance of this.

Ultimately, Steven Gerrard wants to get his Villa squad into a position where they have quality in each spot on the field and he can therefore rotate without denting chances of victory.

He is a very good player and would push for a start from the very get-go should he join the men from Villa Park this summer.

What does he offer?

McNeil offers direct attacking play out wide, a great delivery and also good output in terms of attacking numbers.

He is someone that is only going to get better and you feel the right move could help him step up to a new level.

This is a potential deal that could work out nicely for all involved.