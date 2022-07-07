Dwight Gayle to Watford: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

After a largely unsuccessful season in the top flight last year, Watford suffered relegation down to the Championship.

Following their relegation, Rob Edwards has been appointed as manager at the club ahead of the new season following his successful season with Forest Green gaining promotion as champions.

The Hornets will not be looking to extend their stay in the second tier and as a result, Edwards has been tasked with creating a team that both suits his style of football whilst also being able to fight for promotion.

What do we know so far?

One name the club have been linked with is Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

The striker has two years remaining on his contract with the Toon but is now training with the U23 side as he does not feature as part of Eddie Howe’s plans next season.

The player made just eight Premier League appearances last season and a move looks to be on the cards for him this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Watford are interest in gaining the services of the 32-year-old ahead of next season.

The report also states that it would likely be a loan deal initially meaning it is rather risk free for the Hornets if they do look to pursue this deal.

Is it likely to happen?

This is a deal that looks like it could definitely happen this summer.

One thing we know for sure is that we will not be watching Gayle in a Newcastle shirt next season.

However, the striker is eager to continue playing and his current club are not interested in standing in the way of that.

Watford need options in attack and the 32-year-old is one of the most proven strikers at this level having scored 23 league goals the last time he was promoted with a side from this league and 24 when he was in a side who made the play-offs.

Therefore, given it would probably be a loan deal, Watford wouldn’t have to worry too much about a risk with this deal but could feel fairly confident that they’d get a lot out of it to help their aims of promotion.

The Daily Mail report names Birmingham City are another side interested but given Watford have higher aims and, as it stands, more stability at the club, you can see them winning this race.