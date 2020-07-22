Dwight Gayle sends message to West Brom as crucial night looms

West Brom know that victory tonight against Queens Park Rangers will secure their route back into the Premier League.

It has been a tense run-in for Slaven Bilic’s side, who were beaten by Huddersfield Town on Friday and had to watch on as Brentford went in search of a point on Saturday against Stoke, which would have seen them move into second.

Ultimately, Thomas Frank’s side were beaten and it is ‘as you were’ in the race for second; a West Brom win tonight against QPR at the Hawthorns secures Premier League football.

Ahead of another tense evening, Dwight Gayle – formerly an Albion loanee – has taken to Twitter to wish his former side good luck:

All the best tonight to everyone at @WBA 🤞🏽 — dwight gayle (@dwightgayle) July 22, 2020

Gayle, 29, made 40 appearances for the Baggies last season as they finished inside the Championship’s play-off places. He scored 24 goals and registered two assists, thriving under Darren Moore and then Jimmy Shan.

This season, Gayle has been granted the chance to play at Newcastle United under Steve Bruce, with the striker making 21 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals for the Magpies.

The Verdict

Gayle was superb for West Brom last season and it will have disappointed him that he couldn’t get the club automatic promotion in 2018/19.

However, without him this season they have been better and have a second chance to win automatic promotion tonight.

Gayle, plus a lot of others past and present at the Hawthorns, will want to see a (P) next to West Brom’s name on the Championship table tonight.

