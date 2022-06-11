Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United to Middlesbrough: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Like most Championship clubs this summer, Middlesbrough will need to strengthen in a number of positions if they want to challenge for automatic promotion in the 2022-23 season.

One major area of weakness this past campaign was at the top end of the pitch, with not a single Boro striker hitting double figures in terms of goals.

The club’s top scorer was midfielder Matt Crooks with 11 goals, with the best of the attackers being Andraz Sporar, who notched eight times.

Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly failed to fire following their January arrivals on loan, so Chris Wilder will be looking for better sharp-shooters going into the upcoming season.

One player who definitely knows where the back of the net is and has been linked to the Riverside Stadium is Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

What do we know so far?

It was first reported by TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook this past week that Boro is a potential destination this summer for Gayle, who has fallen out of favour at the Magpies.

Then, the Daily Mail reported that the Teessiders are in talks with Gayle over a move, so things appear to be more advanced than they were earlier in the week.

Due to Newcastle’s newly-found riches thanks to the takeover from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund late last year, they are aiming for bigger and better players, which has seen the likes of Gayle pushed to the side.

Is it likely to happen?

A proven goalscorer in the Championship for Peterborough, Newcastle and West Brom, Gayle is likely wanted by a whole host of second tier outfits.

However, not many will be able to pay his full wage or a high percentage of them – Boro though are seemingly one of those clubs.

Middlesbrough’s front-line right now looks frail, so Gayle could potentially come in and be Wilder’s first-choice next season.

If it’s going to be any club that Gayle joins, right now it looks to be Boro, and it’s a move that would make sense for all parties involved.