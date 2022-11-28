Dwight Gayle = 4/10: Rating all of Stoke City’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

It’s been a really tough campaign for Stoke City so far this season.

Relieving former boss Michael O’Neill early on in the campaign, Alex Neil came in as his replacement, but, the Scotsman has not been able to do much to halt their demise.

Indeed, at present, the club sit 17th in the Championship standings, just two points clear of the relegation zone in the second tier.

This comes despite the club bringing in plenty of new faces in the summer.

A total of ten new faces arrived at the Bet 365 Stadium over the summer months either temporarily or on loan and with that said, here is how we rate their season so far.

For reference, 0/10 equals total disaster, whilst 10/10 would be utter perfection, with 5/10 being bang average!

Players with less than five club appearances, for whatever reason, will receive a flat rating of 3/10.

Player ratings

Josh Laurent – 4/10

Has had a hit and miss start to the season which has been heavily disrupted by injury.

Will be interesting to see if he can feature more often and become an important player for the Potters in the second half of the season.

Dwight Gayle – 4/10

A strikers first job is to score goals and having netted 0 times in the Championship so far, Gayle has not done so.

Feels like he needs to get a goal or two to really get his season going. Perhaps he can do that when the Championship resumes next month.

Aden Flint – 3/10

Played plenty of football after first signing but now seems firmly out of favour under Alex Neil having not featured since the 2nd of October in the Championship.

Will take some turnaround for this addition to be considered average let alone a success.

Tariqe Fosu – 5/10

Has provided a threat on the flanks and shows a willingness to get at defenders with the ball.

However, still yet to have a big impact in the final third with just one assist to his name.

Will Smallbone – 6/10

Featured regularly since arriving on loan from Southampton, so the move has been good for his development.

However, his performances haven’t exactly pulled up any trees.

Liam Delap – 4/10

After arriving with plenty of hype, there was an expectation that Liam Delap would score goals at Championship level.

However, that hasn’t been the case, with just one to his name so far.

He has also fallen out of favour as the season progressed, starting just three of Stoke’s last nine matches before the break.

Dujon Sterling – 4/10

Has shown his quality when fit, but once again, Sterling is another to have been hampered by injuries.

That means he has made just seven Championship appearances so far.

If they can keep him fit, he could be a real asset for this Stoke City side.

Harry Clarke 4/10

Another player Stoke brought in this summer that has missed time through injury this season.

Clarke has appeared 13 times in the Championship but just six of these have been from the start.

Definitely get the feeling this will be a signing the club see the best of in the second half of the season.

Less than five appearances

Liam McCarron – 3/10

Gavin Kilkenny – 3/10