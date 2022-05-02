Dutch manager on Blackburn Rovers radar as potential Tony Mowbray replacement

Former Derby County manager Phillip Cocu is on Blackburn Rovers‘ shortlist to replace current manager Tony Mowbray, according to Football Insider.

Mowbray has all-but confirmed his departure already at the end of the season from the Championship club, with no discussions ongoing with the club’s India-based owners to extend his deal.

Having seen Rovers’ promotion push falter in recent months and their play-off challenge ended by Bournemouth at the weekend, Mowbray will depart Ewood Park in the coming weeks and the search in the background is already seemingly underway.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, an ex-youth player at Rovers in his playing days, and former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke are both said to be on the shortlist of the Venky’s, and Cocu can now be added to that.

Cocu has been out of work since being sacked by Derby County in November 2020 – the Rams finished in 10th position in 2019-20, which was the Dutchman’s only full campaign in charge.

Just one win in County’s first 13 matches of the following season saw Cocu lose his job, with Derby languishing in the relegation zone, but despite that he is seemingly wanted in Lancashire as Mowbray’s potential successor.

The Verdict

Cocu is also said to be interested in the vacancy north of the border at Hibernian, but this is surely a much more exciting potential role for him.

His brand of football, which was dubbed ‘Cocuball’ at Derby, was pleasing on the eye and even though it didn’t bring the results required in the end, it was quite entertaining for the most part.

There are goals in the current Blackburn team and a more attacking style of football next season will probably be suited to the current crop – that’s if the majority remain at the club.

Rovers fans at this point would probably favour Farke over any of the other potential candidates as a proven promotion winner, but Cocu is certainly an interesting candidate.