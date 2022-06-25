Dutch giants enter transfer race for Norwich City player

Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis has emerged as a target for Feyenoord, a report from Greek outlet Sportime has claimed.

Tzolis only joined Norwich last summer, joining the Canaries from PAOK in his native Greece for an undiscolsed fee.

However, the 20-year-old struggled to make an impact for the club during his first season at Carrow Road, failing to score and providing just one assist in 15 games as the Canaries suffered relegation from the Premier League.

With Norwich now preparing for a return to the Championship, it seems the winger could be on the move again this summer, with Club Brugge recently linked with a loan-to-buy move for Tzolis.

Now though, it seems the Belgian club will be facing some competition for the signing of the 20-year-old this summer.

According to this latest update, Feyenoord are now also interested in a possible move to sign the winger during the current market.

It is thought that Feyenoord do not have the funds available to sign Tzolis permanently, meaning any deal to take the winger to the Netherlands will be a loan one, with the club covering between 70% and 80% of his wages.

Borussia Monchengladbach, who recently appointed former Norwich boss Daniel Farke as their new manager, are also said to be keen on the 20-year-old.

Tzolis signed a five-year deal with Norwich when he joined the club last summer, meaning his future is secure at Carrow Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Verdict

In some ways, a loan move to Feyenoord could work out well for Norwich and Tzolis.

It appears as though the Canaries are already looking to cash in on the winger, but it could be hard for them to get a decent return on their investment after his underwhelming campaign last season.

However, a move to Feyenoord would give Tzolis the chance to flourish in a team who will likely be competing at the end of the Eredivisie during the 2022/23 campaign.

That could attract more significant and lucrative attention in the winger for next summer, and with so long remaining on his contract at Carrow Road they are under no pressure to sell this summer, meaning this could make sense for all involved.